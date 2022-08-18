The Greensboro Food Truck Festival is back August 28, 3-9pm. Same great festival, new location. The August event will once again have over 50 food trucks, music, vendors and kids’ activities. Food
trucks will now line Greene Street from W. Market to Exchange Pl, Washington St from Eugene to Greene and Federal Place from Washington to Exchange. The Kids zone will remain in the same location on Greene Street and the stage will be at the corner on Washington and Greene Street. Vendors and beer tents will be sprinkled throughout the event.
The change has been requested by the City of Greensboro due to construction in downtown Greensboro. The Greene St parking deck may be closed to the public, however, the Eugene St and Elm-
Eugene parking lots will be available as well as the Bellemeade and Davie st parking decks.
More information and a map of trucks can be found on our website: https://www.greensborofoodtruckfestivals.com
