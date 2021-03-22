Greensboro, NC – The public is invited to the MADE 4 the Market Art, Pottery and Craft Marketplace which is scheduled for Sunday, June 13, from 10 am – 4 pm at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (501 Yanceyville Street).
MADE 4 the Market is a juried marketplace and a favorite shopping tradition in Greensboro, highlighting a wide variety of handcrafted and curated products including jewelry, body care items, pottery, artwork, wood turnings, glass objects, up-cycled bags and clothing, delicious shelf-stable NC food products, and more at this retail marketplace. All products at MADE 4 the Market are locally made representing 50 emerging and favorite returning unique artisans from around the Piedmont. Proceeds from MADE 4 the Market goes directly to the artists, which helps to keep dollars in the community while supporting talented artists and producers across North Carolina. Gift ideas for Father’s Day, wedding gifts, house warming gifts, and more will be available.
While the annual Spring event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, we are looking forward to hosting this marketplace this year as we emerge to be able to gather and shop safely. Local artisans have been particularly hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacted by the cancellation of shows, fairs, and events across the state in 2020. Safe COVID protocols will be in place as required by local and state requirements which may include reduced capacity customers entry, and masks required. The Market is fashioned after the weekly outdoor farmers market with a single front entrance on Yanceyville Street and a separate exit from the Lindsay Street parking lot where the market will be held. Admission to this marketplace is free.
Applications are accepted by invitation. Interested artisans may contact gfmassistant@gmail.com with questions. Applications are due by the end of business day May 1, 2021.
About the Market - Greensboro Farmers Market provides Greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local foods in a friendly and diverse social setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve Greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located in East Greensboro, blocks from Downtown Greensboro, at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year-round on Saturdays 8 am to 11 am (May - October hours are extended 8 am -noon during peak season) and seasonally on Wednesday from 8 am- 11 am (May 19 – October 13, 2021).
