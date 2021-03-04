Greensboro, NC - The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (501 Yanceyville Street) will host the annual "Love Your Local” French Toast Fundraiser Breakfast as a “To Go” on Saturday, April 17, 2021, 8:00 am-11:00 am.
"Love your Local French Toast" brunch is an annual celebration of local ingredients available from market producers and farmers. Guest chef Tracy Furman will cook up this tasty dish featuring french toast made with farm-fresh eggs from Massey Creek Farms and artisan bread from Piedmont International Bakery, using Furman’s signature recipe.
Breakfast will be available by pre-order for a minimum donation is $8 per dish which includes two slices of French Toast with a side of syrup and butter. Neese’s Country Sausage can be purchased a la carte for an additional $2. Orders will be available by preorder at https://www.gsofarmersmarket.org/shop/ or in-person at the Market Information Hub during Saturday market. There will be a limited number of plates to purchase on the day of the fundraiser. This fundraiser will sell out quickly as this dish is a crowd-favorite breakfast at the Curb Market. Breakfast will be served to-go style to enjoy at home.
Proceeds from monthly fundraisers benefit Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit, to underwrite food security programs, market operations and subsidize vendor table costs.
Contributors
Tracy Furman is a Greensboro resident, currently serving as the Executive Director of Triad Local First, the local non-profit promoting area businesses. She has a wealth of restaurant and cooking experience, as a former restaurant owner (Riva's Trattoria, Blue Spoon Cafe). Furman has served up past fundraiser breakfasts at the Market, including Gritty Blues Shrimp and Grits.
Massey Creek Farm is a Madison, NC based farm offering eggs, pork, lamb, and knife sharpening at the Curb Market every Saturday.
Piedmont International Bakery is a Greensboro based bakery offering pastries, danish, breads available every Saturday at the Curb Market.
Neese’s Country Sausage has been a Greensboro-based producer for more than 100 years, offering fresh pork products at local grocery retailers.
About the Market
Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food in a friendly and diverse setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro's economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.
Location and Hours of Operation
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year-round on Saturdays 8 am to 11 am (January – April) and 8 am – noon during peak season (May – October). The Market is an indoor/outdoor facility with free admission, Wi-Fi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. Visit http://www.GSOfarmersmarket.org for more information.
The Market is upholding recommended safety protocols for COVID-19 including the requirement of face cloth coverings, reduced occupancy and extended vendor distancing, one-way aisles, and pre-order order capability. For more information, GSOFarmersMarket.Org
