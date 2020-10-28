Greensboro, NC– Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (501 Yanceyville Street) is the Triad’s original and largest all local, producer-only farmers market with all products originating 100 miles or less from Greensboro. The Curb Market has an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site.Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501(c)3 community nonprofit managed by a professional staff and governed by a Board of Directors made up of community members and Market vendors. Open year-round, GFM is seeking high-quality products and local diverse vendors, with items grown or produced within a 100-mile radius of the Market for 2021.
GFM accepts a limited number of new vendors each year, based on product types offered. As a farmers market, 75% of the vendor base is designated for fresh foods with priority given to farmers, followed by food artisans and then craft artisans. GFM participates in severalFresh Food Access programs and accepts EBT/SNAP, Orange tokens, and Farmers Market Nutrition Programs, WIC and Senior Vouchers as additional income sources to vendors and commitment to customer diversity. New in 2020, GFM also rolled out a new Gift Token program, allowing customers to buy tokens and redeem with any participating vendor.
GFM is seeking product and vendor diversity, including alternative growing seasons to create more year-round product vibrancy. All interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Market during hours open to the public to observe product offerings. GFM is currently seeking Daily Vendors on Wednesdays and Saturdays with the following products in demand:
Farm: Dairy, cow and goat cheeses, meats and poultry, seafood, coastal shellfish, berries, ground grains/wheat, artichokes, asparagus, figs, pawpaws, persimmons, stone fruits, shelled peas and beans, shelled pecans, black walnuts, peanuts, certified organic produce, honey, sorghum, heirloom vegetables, as well as ethnic produce, field-grown flowers, and greenhouse/nursery plants. GFM is interested in fall/shoulder/winter farm producers.
Food Artisan (Value Added Products): Prepared products featuring ingredients from market farms and locally grown ingredients (herbs, fruits, vegetables, meats) are given stronger consideration. Currently, GFM is seeking the following food artisan products: pasta, fruit leathers, sorghum products, meat jerky, bone broth, soups, craft brews, distillations, wines, preserved vegetables, ferments, kombucha, natural fresh smoothies, prepared sandwiches, ethnic foods, deli salads-cold to go featuring local ingredients, wood-fired pizza, biscuits and hot sandwiches, ethnic foods from immigrant groups and representatives (tamales, arepas, bimbap, gim bop, etc). We are currently at capacity and not accepting applications for traditional baked goods (cakes, pound cakes, brownies, etc).
Craft: We are accepting Craft Applications for hand-crafted and unique artisan goods (no kits or resell products); however, we are not accepting bath/body products or candles at this time. Applicants are also encouraged to explore vending opportunities at the MADE 4 Market Arts, Crafts, and Pottery shows held in the Spring and Fall. Check the website “Event Page” for 2021 dates and registration.
How to Apply: Applications for Farm, Food Artisan, and Craft Artisans are found on the website at gsofarmersmarket.org under “Vendor Info- How To Apply” and at the Information Desk during Market hours. Applications include products being sold, production locations, and quantities produced, and required certifications. An application fee is required with each application. Completed applications should be submitted via mail to Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. PO, Box 2617, Greensboro, NC 27402 before by the 2021 deadline of December 12, 2020.
Contact information: GFMassistant@gmail.com, 336-373-2402 (leave a message and number where you can be reached). Staff will reply during weekday office hours at the earliest convenience. Due to the high volume of activity on Market days staff is unable to answer questions during the Market. Please contact staff through email or phone during office hours so that they can best reply to your needs.
About the Market
Greensboro Farmers Market provides Greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local foods in a friendly and diverse setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve Greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating, and building community connections.
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year-round on Saturdays (Winter Hours November to April 8 am to 12 noon). A second Market, on Wednesday, has also traditionally been operated and the format is under review due to the impact of COVID-19. The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. Outdoor vending is also offered for vendors who prefer to remain outdoors.
