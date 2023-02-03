The Fresh Market Is Your One-Stop-Shop for Game Day
GREENSBORO–Jan. 25, 2023–Two hundred seventy-two regular season games. Twelve playoff games. And it’s all led to this. The biggest football game of the year is on Sunday, Feb. 12, and The Fresh Market is ready to help make your game day a memorable one. Whether you’re cheering on your favorite team or just in it for the commercials, football watch parties are better with delicious food – especially snacks and meals you don’t have to make. That’s why the specialty retailer is offering dip-worthy wings, ready-made meals and party platters, and more so you can be ready for kickoff! From salty to sweet, The Fresh Market has dozens of appetizing options to choose from:
Big Game Meal - $49.99 (save up to $13) Includes:
- Choice of Chicken Salad or Buffalo Slider Tray
- Choice of Pepperoni Pinwheel or Caprese Pinwheel Appetizer Tray
- One of each: Carnitas Cheese Dip, Tortilla Chips, The Big Cheese Bulk Snack Mix, Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies
- Order Online or in-store: Through Feb. 10; Pick up: Feb. 10-12
Make or take wings: Football and wings are a match made in sports heaven. Order online and pick up ready-made wings (in eight flavors) from the deli or swing by the meat counter for fresh wings to cook and customize with your favorite sauce.
Party platters: Mini sandwiches and sliders, cookies and desserts, savory meats and cheeses, fresh veggies for dipping, and more.
Build the Ultimate Game Day Spread: Scoring a touchdown with a crowd of hungry football fans is easy with these delicious treats:
- Take-and-bake pizza
- Bulk nuts and snacks
- The Fresh Market Guacamole
Create Your Own Six-Pack: The Fresh Market’s six-pack program lets you choose your favorite cold ones for a special price. ($9.99)
