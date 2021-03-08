Saturday, March 13 - 5pm to 10pm
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (March 8, 2021) – The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership continues “The Streatery” on Fourth Street this Saturday night, March 13th from 5pm to 10pm. Fourth Street will be closed from Spruce Street to Liberty Street, and tables and chairs will be brought onto the sidewalks and streets to allow businesses to serve customers outside. This successful program ran from July through October of 2020 and is returning due to Spring’s warming weather. We intend to continue “The Streatery” each Saturday this Spring as long as weather forecasts are favorable, stakeholders are supportive and COVID restrictions are in place.
Businesses along Fourth Street between Spruce and Liberty:
Recreation Billiards, Bulls Tavern, Canteen Still Life, La Cingada, Jeffrey Adams, Mellow Mushroom, Washington Perk and Provisions, Camino Bakery, Local Artisans, Jimmy Johns, Mystic Ginger, XCaret Mexican Grill, Sir Winston Wine Loft and Restaurant, Brother’s Pizzeria, Downtown Thai, Charm Thai, King’s Crab Shack, Tate’s Craft Cocktail, Thirsty Pallet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.