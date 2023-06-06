The conclusion of NC Blues Week signals a New Summer Concert Series at Renaissance Shops
PBPS Blues & Foods Market will launch a series of concerts at Renaissance Shops located at 2521 Phillips Ave in Greensboro beginning this Sunday June 11th
Greensboro, NC, June 6th, 2023 — Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) announces their summer and fall line-up of branded events, a free concert series following the kickoff at Center City Park. Blues & Foods Market will occupy a five (5) month residency at Renaissance Shops in East Greensboro from 2pm-6pm on select Sundays. The first event kicks off this Sunday and will open with Greensboro based soul-blues legend, Roy Roberts. Vendors with both crafts and foods will share space with community resource partners at the event this Sunday, June 11th, 2023. This series is free to attend each month through October and is designed to provide access to top tier cultural arts, community resource partners and introduce Triad families to their neighbors. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket so they can enjoy great lawn spaces, play games, listen to music and shop with food and craft vendors.
The 2023 Blues & Foods Market Series at Renaissance shops kicks off on Sunday June, 11th and runs through October. The first two events in the series are sponsored and supported by the Arts Council of Greater Greensboro’s 2023 Community Elevation grant. The Community Elevation Grant Program aims to empower a collective vision for thriving, vibrant, and inclusive neighborhoods that spur positive community development driven by those who directly benefit.
The City of Greensboro’s Office of Arts and Culture also known as Creative Greensboro is a returning sponsor via its Neighborhood Arts program. Karen Archia states, “This program was transformative for the space and complemented efforts we already made to beautify, unify and enrich the Kings Forest community.”
The goal is to establish a space that is multigenerational for residents to activate and enjoy and is focused on activities that occur in East Greensboro. PBPS has chosen Renaissance Shops to host this market series as East Greensboro is often overlooked as a place to host community-based high quality arts programing. Additional opportunities are available for Community Resource Partners for tabling at the event among whom include Second Harvest Food Bank, Legal Aid of NC, You Can Vote!
Volunteers are needed and those interested can sign up via this link
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050c4ea5af2ea0fc1-61123#/
Blues & Foods Market series at Renaissance
Location:
Renaissance Shops 2521 Phillips Ave
Greensboro, NC 27405
Please visit PiedmontBlues.org for PBPS is seeking volunteers for events and those who give their time get extra perks in addition to serving their community. Volunteers enjoy free entry to many PBPS events. Various volunteer shifts are available for a variety of positions.
For volunteer opportunities please visit piedmontblues.org/volunteer
For sponsorship opportunities, please email Atiba Berkley at president@piedmontblues.org.
About the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society: The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) is a 501c3 historical, educational, & charitable nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and presentation of the culture and music known commonly as the blues; this form of music has evolved historically from the culture and experiences of African-Americans including work songs and spirituals. Our organization represents blues culture through educational programs, workshops, with a focus on historical accuracy and cultural authenticity. We collaborate with other nonprofits and with regional and global businesses to highlight the Piedmont as a place to not only live but a place to experience rich culture. Our services support public health issues, educational initiatives, and societal concerns while promoting local businesses, tourism, the arts, and education in the true spirit of the Blues community. https://piedmontblues.org/.
# # #
