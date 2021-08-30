SALISBURY, N.C. (August 30, 2021) – After careful consideration and guidance from the Rowan County Health Department, Novant Health and the City of Salisbury, the decision has been made to cancel this year's Cheerwine Festival, scheduled for Saturday, September 18.
“We’re grateful to all our fans who have attended in the past or planned to join us this year,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Salisbury in May 2022 when the festival returns.”
Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern
Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 104-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.
