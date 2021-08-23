Released August 23, 2021 | By Janelle Collins
With two successful locations in Charlotte, The City Kitch will be further expanding to a third location in the Friendly Avenue area of Greensboro in September 2021.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 23, 2021 — The City Kitch, a Commercial Kitchen Community that provides private and shared facilities for all food businesses throughout North Carolina, has announced its plans to expand to a third location in the Friendly Avenue area of Greensboro in September 2021. The City Kitch currently has facilities in the University and West End areas of Charlotte, NC.
The City Kitch has been a market leader in Charlotte for some time, starting with a converted K&W Cafeteria in the University area. Chef Carrie Hegnauer, founder of The City Kitch and former Senior Culinary Instructor at Johnson & Wales, saw a need for this type of facility for her own food business. Hegnauer founded The City Kitch to fill that need, and soon found herself falling in love with the ability to help other food entrepreneurs to build and grow their businesses. Much of the beginnings of The City Kitch focused on facility provisions and business support for mobile food services, such as food trucks, caterers and bakers. Today, they view themselves as more than a commercial kitchen facility and consider themselves a collaborative and supportive community for their clients. The City Kitch empowers culinary businesses to focus on what they do best, prepare great food for their customers while eliminating the high-risk, capital-intensive investments associated with physical brick and mortar locations. The facility offers flexible kitchen spaces with a team dedicated to providing resources and facilitating a community vibe to help food businesses take their concepts to the next level.
The City Kitch’s newest location in Greensboro will enable local food businesses with flexible commercial kitchen space and access to a growing community of like-minded food entrepreneurs alongside an experienced and resourceful facility management team. The goal is to bring in food businesses, at various stages of growth, looking for a high quality facility to operate within and bring more variety and flavor to the city.
The City Kitch’s General Manager, Jim Swain, said, “Our Greensboro location is so exciting because we have been able to take all that we have learned from our Charlotte locations and perfect them in our kitchen model for Greensboro. Everything is beautifully designed to accommodate any type of food business at any size. We are thrilled about the culinary community expanding into a new city, furthering our reach into the North Carolina market!” The City Kitch Greensboro will also have a “front of house” zone dedicated to food delivery/pickup services and offer education/training opportunities for culinary professionals.
The City Kitch Greensboro will host an invitation only Grand Opening at it’s Milner Street location on November 3, 2021. The event will include a ribbon cutting, tours and VIP reception. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the event is limited to invited guests only, but The City Kitch team will be engaging with the Greensboro community as a presenting sponsor of the Greensboro Food Truck Festival on August 29, 2021.
Pre-lease efforts are in full gear for the Greensboro location. Private Prep Suites as well as shared-kitchen and mobile food business (MoFUs) memberships are now available to reserve. The Private Prep Suites, which are dedicated, single-member units within the facility that lease holders can customize to meet their specific needs, are typically the first spaces to lease in the facility. For more information about The City Kitch and the company’s expansion, please visit https://www.TheCityKitch.com.
About The City Kitch
Founded in 2013 by Chef Carrie Hegnauer, former Senior Culinary Instructor at Johnson & Wales, The City Kitch is the culinary industry's solution to achieving cost-efficient and rapid growth, providing private and shared facilities for all food businesses throughout North Carolina. Through The City Kitch, culinary businesses can access top-of-the-line commercial shared-use kitchen spaces, Private Prep Suites, food storage, client services as well as ongoing education, support, consulting services and more. For more information, go to www.thecitykitch.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Instagram @CityKitch.
