The Shalom Project will celebrate National Ice Cream Day again this summer by hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year - The Big Chill. This much-loved event will be held fully in person this year at a new venue and with new components.
Industry Hill will be the new location: T shared parking lot of Wise Man Brewing and The Ramkat, Wise Man Brewing, Gas Hill Drinking Room, Winston Junction and Winston Junction Market. The Big Chill is definitely getting bigger!
The fun-filled afternoon will feature the tried and true components of ice cream samples, live music, a children’s fun area, food trucks, Cold Calling fundraisers sitting on ice and new this year - ice cream floats (both beer and soda based!), craft fair, indoor music venue and more.
The family friendly festival will run from 2pm until 6pm.
Entrance is free and donations are welcome to support the programs and initiatives of The Shalom Project.
Check The Shalom Project website or FB event page for updates.
Recruitment is open for Ice Cream entries as well as Cold Callers (individuals running peer to peer fundraising campaigns)! Visit https://theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill for more information or call the office directly for details on how organizations and individuals can participate.
Executive Director Rev. Eileen Ayuso is “looking forward to an exciting expansion and seeing lots of long time and new friends at this fun community event. It does so much to bolster the work we do at The Shalom Project.”
The Shalom Project continues its work of assisting our neighbors in need with food and clothing, free medical care and prescriptions, support to families in poverty and revitalization of Peters Creek Parkway.
Thank you for your interest in this community event. Any questions can be answered with a call or email to address or phone# above.
