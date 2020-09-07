Stay Home With A Catered Meal And Support Your Local Furniture Bank
Greensboro, N.C. –The Barnabas Network, Greater Greensboro’s only nonprofit furniture bank, will hold a Virtual Dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Oven-ready three-cheese lasagna meals will be available for pre-order only. A two-serving dinner package is $75, and proceeds from each package will underwrite the cost of a referral fee for a family who needs furniture. Dinner pickups start at 4 p.m. on the 23rd, which will give attendees plenty of time to settle in at home for a Zoom kick-off party leading up to Barnabas’s annual fund drive. The deadline to order a meal is Monday, Sept. 14. Place your order at www.thebarnabasnetwork.org.
Barnabas is preparing to meet an increased need for its services due to the ongoing economic effects of COVID-19. “Supporting Barnabas has never been more important,” said Executive Director Derrick Sides. “Historically, we kick off our annual giving campaign with a May dinner, but this year is different, so we are excited to keep the tradition alive with our first ever Virtual Dinner. We hope you’ll plan to take the night off from cooking and join us online for a quick update about Barnabas to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and learn about how our organization is planning to help our neighbors in need.”
The Barnabas Network, located at 838 Winston Street, Greensboro, NC 27405, gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks, and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. Last year, Barnabas served 2,500 individuals in more than 800 households. This amounted to more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, half of which went to school-age children. For more information call 336-370-4002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.