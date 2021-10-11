THE ARDMORE ART WALK: ARDMORE HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOOD WINSTON SALEM, NC
The 4th Ardmore Art Walk will be held Sat., Nov. 6, 2021, from 11am to 4:30pm, in the historic Ardmore neighborhood of Winston Salem, NC. Celebrate the kickoff of the holiday season, as you shop and view the works of over 80 talented local artists, including handcrafted jewelry, paintings, prints, photography, pottery, wearables and much more. Listen and dance to the music of 6 live bands, and when hunger strikes food vendors are ready to serve.
This exciting event will be held on Irving St., Elizabeth Ave., Rosewood Ave., Academy St., Miller St., and Hawthorne Rd.
A detailed printable event map is available on our Facebook page.
For additional information, visit Holiday Ardmore Art Walk on Facebook and Instagram.
In this setting which can be crowded at times, all in attendance are asked to wear face masks and respect CDC social distance guidelines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.