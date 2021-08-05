Forget about “plant-based burgers,” we’re talking about 3D printed meat-free steak
People who give up eating meat have a – somewhat deserved – reputation for becoming evangelical about it. To be fair, they made a strong choice and must have had strong reasons for doing so; it’s hard not to “share” when something is important to you. Talk to a non-zealot vegan or vegetarian, however, and you’ll likely find yourself struggling to win the argument. “Yeah, I don’t like factory farms, but…” “Yeah, livestock is a huge drain on the environment, but…” “Yeah, I know red meat is linked to health problems, but…” In the end, it all comes down to these three words: Meat tastes good.
This is a simple fact, and non-meat eaters (honest ones) will generally agree. The vegan and veggie crowd didn’t give up meat because tofu tastes soooo much better. So, how about meat that’s not from an animal? And not some half-baked bean veggie burger. Not even one of those fancy ones with names like Beyond Meat that you tried and found wanting. We’re talking about a group of meat lovers from Israel who put years of research into figuring out how to print 3D meat, or “alt-meat” as they call it. The company, called Redefine Meat, is adding to its menu fast and now offers burgers, ground beef, kebabs, and more. Designed for meat-eaters, with the aid of meat-eaters: including top chefs and even butchers! By focusing on taste and texture, they hope to upend the entire concept of “fake meat,” by putting an emphasis on the “meat.”
The layers of this 3D alt-meat have “alt-fat” and real texture. It was created with the aid of chefs and butchers! Each layer of the printing uses a different blend of ingredients. You can imagine how this could create something far superior to a “WonderBurger” or whatever other faux-meat patties there are out there; hence the company’s slogan: “Precisely the Same; Entirely Different.” Redefine Meat has now gone beyond paddies and on to steak. It’s hard to picture but, yes, we are talking 3D-printed “alt-steak.”
When plant-based meat ideas started going more mainstream a few years back, it was amusing to hear the reaction from devout carnivores. “If you like the taste of meat, why not just eat meat?” or “You don’t want to kill animals, but you’re fine with eating simulated dead flesh? Why not just eat the real thing?” Dumb questions with shoddy logic. “If someone likes boxing, why don’t they just go beat up someone for real?” “If you like playing Grand Theft Auto…why not just…” Ok, we’ll stop there.
That’s where Redefine Meat’s “alt-meat” comes in. They’re not interested in denying the desires of the flesh (pun intended). They want you to get that meaty goodness… the smell, the texture, the ‘animal’ – they just want to find ways of giving it to you that are sustainable. Each product - from kebabs to burgers - is made from high-quality protein, contains no cholesterol, is nutritionally balanced, and of course, has less saturated fat than beef. Additionally, this “alt-meat” has much more fiber than meat.
In food taste tests in Israel, people – many presumably meat-lovers – were asked to try “a new kind of meat.” They loved it. Asked to rate it for “meatiness” after being told it was “alt-meat,” Redefine Meat got a 90+ percent score. The appeal of such meat alternatives is huge. Obviously, you’ve got the non-meat eaters. But wouldn’t even true carnivores be happy to chow down – at least some of the time – on a healthy option that’s delicious? Those with conflicted feelings about meat… you might call them “vegan-curious,” now have a waystation. And if they can already score in the 90s, think how good it will be in a decade!
And we do need to think about the future. You don’t have to watch Netflix’s “Cowspiracy” to know the math doesn’t add up. Eight billion humans + limited resources… it adds up to “unsustainable.” If you prefer hard facts, here they are: Every year, we eat 50 billion kilos of beef and demand is rising. To get just one kilogram of beef you need roughly 25 kilos of feed, and 5,000, 10,000, or as much as 20,000 liters of water. – Ouch. Facts hurt.
The faster we can learn to synthesize meat the better. Meat kickstarted civilization by giving protohumans more protein and bigger brains. Now, “alt-meat” could help save civilization from the doomsday scenarios so many predict for us. But let’s be honest. We’re a selfish bunch of primates. We live for 80+ years, if we’re lucky, and among the greatest pleasures we get during our time here that doesn’t involve gene swapping is eating. Good food is divine. If some hater wants to live on oatmeal gruel and spring water, be our guest. The rest of us are looking for that perfect combo: delicious and nutritious. If “alt-meat” lives up to the hype – and reviews thus far are stellar, well, the great majority of us are going to happily pig out on “fake” steak.
