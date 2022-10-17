THE ARDMORE ART WALK:
ARDMORE HISTORIC NEIGHBORHOOD WINSTON SALEM, NC
Ardmore Art Walk: The Ardmore Art Walk is an event created by artists, and for artists to display and sell their art in a safe and fun outdoor setting while engaging with the community. We welcome visitors from far and near to make connections with local artists, purchase their work and realize the value of supporting independent artists and small businesses.
The 5th Ardmore Art Walk will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 11am-4:30pm, in the historic Ardmore neighborhood of Winston Salem, NC. The rain date is Sunday, November 6, 2022,
Celebrate the kickoff of the holiday season, as you shop and view the works of 95 talented local artists, including handcrafted jewelry, paintings, prints, mixed-media, photography, pottery, wearables and much more. Listen and dance to the music of live bands scattered throughout the walk. When hunger strikes, food vendors are ready to serve you in the parking lot of Ardmore Baptist Church. Our gracious sponsors will also be located in the parking lot to share their exciting news and events.
The Art Walk will be held on Irving St., Elizabeth Ave., Rosewood Ave., Academy St., Miller St., and Hawthorne Rd.
A detailed printable event map is available on our Facebook page.
For additional information, visit Ardmore Art Walk on Facebook and Instagram.
