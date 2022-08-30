Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.