GREENSBORO, NC – North Carolina’s Largest Beer Festival is BACK and happening in Greensboro, Sat. July 24, 2021 from 12-Noon to 6:00pm.
The 17th Annual Rock 92/1075KZL Summertime Brews Festival presented by Bestway Grocery will be held in and around the cool confines of the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. There will be over 100 different beers, ciders, ales and meads from which to sample.
Tickets for the Summertime Brews Festival are on sale NOW at Bestway Grocery as well as the Coliseum Box Office and online and at all Ticketmaster.com. Advance ticket sales include two prices and entry times to the Festival. Go to SummertimeBrews.com for ticket levels and pricing and times.
Ticket price includes all the beers you like to sample, food trucks, live music, vendors and the party of the summer. A portion of the proceeds go to the Animal Rescue Foster Program.
NO ONE UNDER 21 WILL BE ADMITTED INTO THE SUMMERTIME BREWS FESTIVAL, NO EXCEPTIONS. SERVING ENDS AT 6:00PM SHARP!!
Triad Craft Beer Week is July 14-20 and celebrates Triad Beers in conjunction with the Triad Brewers Alliance. Triad area breweries are celebrated by communities, restaurants and businesses. The week culminates the next day Saturday July 24 at the 17th Annual Summertime Brews Festival. In conjunction with the Triad Brewer’s Alliance, there will be a special IPA sampling during the VIP session. Limited amounts of each beer will be sold at the breweries and proceeds will benefit the TBA charity. Patrons will receive a punch card upon entry into the festival and will be entered into a drawing for a prize pack from the TBA for trying each special beer.
The Summertime Brews Festival is a division of Dick Broadcasting Company
They are headquartered in Downtown Greensboro, North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.