Oy! Tevya previews abundant Jewish foods served with Shalom on March 26 Jewish Festival at Temple Emanuel, Greensboro
WHO/WHAT
- Tevya (Mitchel Sommers) will sing, kvetch and kvell at as he previews, prepares and shares some of the tasty foods to be served at the forthcoming, entertaining, educational Jewish Festival on Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
- Get ready to sample egg-creams and savor some babka, as well see a sumptuous hot corned beef sandwich, just of delectable delights.
- Tevya will prepare the egg-creams, delivering his inimitable description, punctuated with Yiddish terms and expressions, plus asides that only he can deliver.
- The Jewish Festival returns as a favored public event after a pandemic moratorium.
- At the preview-presser, in addition to the wide selection of Jewish foods, the festival’s educational, entertainment and insights into Judaism will be outlined.
WHEN/WHERE
- Festival preview is Friday morning, March 24, at 8:03 o’clock, Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro
PHOTOGRAPH: Rabbi Andy Koren, Temple President Paul Benson and, of course, Tevya (Mitchel Sommers)
