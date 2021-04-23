GREENSBORO, NC. — Tacos, margaritas and live music --- do we have your attention?
The Greensboro Taco Festival is taking place on Saturday, August 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at White Oak Amphitheatre.
At the event, taco lovers will have more than 10 of the city’s best restaurants, food trucks and carts available to order tacos and other related food items (sold separately).
Event organizers say there will also be a live bands and DJs, as well as bars and beverage stations that will serve margaritas, beer, water and other drinks.
To buy a ticket for the event, click here.
Restaurants or food truck owners that are interested in being a vendor or event sponsor can email adam@azfoodfestivals.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.