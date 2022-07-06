Sweet Tradition: Twin City Sweets welcomes the summer

Milkshakes, cups, cones, roasted nuts, and signature sundaes pay tribute to famous Winston-Salem sites. Thriving in its fourth year as the first walk-up ice cream shop in Winston-Salem, Twin City Sweets welcomes another summer.
Approaching the endearing black and white-colored trailer, you are instantly greeted by family man, Eric McLaren, with a friendly ear-to-ear grin and the sweet smell of childhood.
“We are trying to bring back tradition, the shops that my parents saw when they were growing up,” McLaren shared. “Most importantly, walk-up ice cream stands.”
McLaren and his wife Chelsea migrated from Lynchburg, Virginia before settling into their new home in Clemmons. The one thing missing in the area was their favorite weekend treat and they vowed to bring that vision to the Triad.
After receiving a phone call from McLaren’s father-in-law, who was running a furniture business in Winston-Salem at the time, informed them of an opening at Cook’s Flea Market in 2017, where an 80-year-old woman wanted to sell her stand of Hershey’s ice cream, roasted nuts, and fudge. “I was hesitant at first, but I knew it was my opportunity to start so I can further expand later on, which I did,” McLaren said. “I also roast for a living. You name it, honey roasted pecans, cinnamon sugar almonds, and honey roasted cashews, so it was nice turning a hobby into a career while caring for my family.”
Only open between late spring until shortly after Halloween, Twin City Sweets prides itself on a unique environment for its customers to look forward to. “There were about 10 stands in the area that we lived in prior, and it was one of the most family-friendly places I have been to, but we couldn’t find one when we moved. With a 17-year-old son, you want somewhere to make memories, and in my case, something to make him proud of,” McLaren said. “It is always a good time with a great community. Everyone is always in a good mood when they are going to get ice cream and support local businesses.”
Ice cream is one of America’s favorite foods, loved by children and adults alike, particularly on a hot, sunny day. McLaren has incorporated a bit of Winston-Salem history into the frozen treats sold at his stand. Twin City Sweets’ specialties include the Wake and Baked brownie sundae, Cherry Street Cheesecake sundae, Camel City Cookie sundae, and Old Salem caramel sundae, made with butter pecan Hershey’s ice cream and topped off with Moravian cookies made from Mrs. Hanes Cookies, as a tribute to the city’s history. McLaren’s goal was to accommodate all sweet tooths, big or small. “Outdoor seating and lawn games make our stand the perfect summer hang out.”
While providing for his family, and building up his dream business, McLaren was fortunate enough to find honey harvested in downtown Winston Salem. “Local is always better. When you taste it you get a taste of the city. There is nothing more authentic.” Twin City Sweets continues to sell its classic roasted nuts year-round and at various festivals, including Tanglewood’s Festival of Lights.
This year, Twin City Sweets has incorporated theme weeks, including Star Wars, and for July, a Harry Potter-themed event with decorations, backdrops, and limited-edition sundaes. “We want people to engage with one another, and capture smiles we all deserve, especially in the hard times we are living in right now.”
For more information and hours of operation, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/twincitysweets/.
