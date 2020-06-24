The iconic cherry soft drink from Salisbury, N.C., shares its spin on a southern favorite and its most popular recipes – perfect for #CheerwineSummer
SALISBURY, N.C. (June 2020) – Cheerwine knows a thing or two about delicious Southern delicacies. After all, they’ve been delighting fans throughout the Carolinas and across the country with their bubbly effervescence and cherry goodness for over 100 years.
Now, the soft drink is releasing a recipe that incorporates not one, but two southern staples: Sweet & Spicy Cheerwine Boiled Peanuts.
Cheerwine is also sharing its four most popular recipes (by number of views) from Cheerwine.com for fans to try this summer: Cheerwine Bourbon Slushie, Cheerwine Brownies, Cheerwine Ice Cream and the Cheerwine Poke Cake.
“Our unique cherry taste is the perfect complement to food and drink recipes because it doesn’t overwhelm the flavor,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “Home cooks to celebrated chefs have been incorporating Cheerwine into everything from cocktails to cakes for years, and we’re always impressed with the creative ways our fans use Cheerwine in their recipes.”
And for folks who enjoy flaunting their culinary creations on social media, Cheerwine’s “Uniquely Southern Summer Contest” is the perfect opportunity to share delicious Cheerwine-infused dishes with the world.
From now until August 23, contest entrants can enter for the chance to win a summer supply of Cheerwine, Cheerwine merchandise and summer essentials. Cheerwine has partnered with storied southern brands, including Cook Out, Food Lion, Goo Goo Cluster, Utz, Troutman Rocking Chair, Palmetto Moon, Omega Sports, Toadfish Outfitters, and Nectar Sunglasses, that are also offering great prizes such as beach gear to rocking chairs to delicious southern treats.
For a chance to win, entrants simply share a photo on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter showing how they are creating summer joy using the hashtag #CheerwineSummer. Photos must also include Cheerwine to be eligible.
Every week, a panel of judges will select three winners based on visual appeal, uniqueness and how well posts depict how contestants are creating cheer around them. There is no limit to the number of entries per person, and all entries will be eligible to win weekly prizes throughout the duration of the contest.
Sweet & Spicy Cheerwine Boiled Peanuts
Ingredients:
● 2 lbs raw peanuts, in the shell
● 6 cups Cheerwine (glass bottle recommended)
● 3 ½ cups water
● ½ cup apple cider vinegar
● ½ cup kosher salt
● 1 tsp red pepper flakes
● 3 tbsp hot sauce (Texas Pete recommended)
Instructions:
● In a Crockpot, add peanuts.
● Pour all ingredients over peanuts and stir to combine and moisten peanuts.
● Set Crockpot on high and let cook for 2 hours.
● Then, stir peanuts and set Crockpot on low for 10 hours.
● Check peanuts for tenderness and make sure peanuts are still submerged (add 2-3 cups of water if needed) and continue to cook on low for another 8 hours or until desired tenderness is reached.
*Green peanuts (when in season) have a higher moisture content and take far less time to cook. Raw peanuts; however, can take 18-20 hours to reach desired tenderness.
For more Cheerwine recipes, visit: https://cheerwine.com/recipes/. For more information on the contest and complete rules, visit http://cheerwine.com/contest/.
Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern
Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 103-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.
