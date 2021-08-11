Sweet Dough: Bakeshop opens in North High Point

Traci Thompson always knew she would be a baker. She didn’t know how or when it would come about, but she knew it would happen.
Thompson can’t think of a time where she was not baking and has fond memories of baking with her grandmother and mother when she was a little girl.
“It’s something that I fell in love with as a little girl,” she said.
It was something she would take with her as she traveled across the country with her husband, Ray, and their child. While Ray’s job took them to new cities, it was her baking that brought in a little piece of home.
“This is home, but my husband’s job sent us to New York City and later Seattle,” she said. “Throughout that whole time, I baked for family and friends.”
A family death would cause the couple to re-evaluate their situation and eventually give Thompson the opportunity she’d dreamed of.
“My husband lost his dad, and because of COVID we couldn’t come from Seattle for the funeral,” she said. “My husband’s job pretty much asked him to work remotely, just like everyone else, we thought there is really no reason for us to be all the way across the country from our families, so we decided to come home, and then we decided to stay.”
A little over a year ago, Thompson and her husband were going about their daily routine when he asked her a life-changing question. He asked the stay-at-home mom what her “dream job” would be, and she responded with opening a bakery. A few months later, they stumbled upon a familiar location.
“We would go to work out, go to the juice shop, and we would go get avocado toast and juice,” she said. “One day she was gone, and it was due to COVID. She couldn’t survive it. And then we realized this is it. This is the location that we want to get.”
Having already been in the throes of planning, it didn’t take Thompson long to get Sweet Dough settled at 2758 NC-68 North in High Point. On any given day, the bakeshop will offer cupcakes, icebox cakes, pies, banana pudding, Rice Krispy treats, cookies, cobblers, milkshakes, and a full coffee bar.
“I knew that this is what I wanted to do from day one. When people tasted my stuff or they smelled my sweets, it brought a smile to their face,” Thompson declared. “You can’t be upset or you can’t be in a bad mood. I love to see that.”
The location hasn’t been open for long, less than three months, but Thompson said she sees a steady crowd and has plenty of helping hands. Her husband and family help out on nights and weekends, and she said that their friends are excited about their newly founded business venture.
“Everybody has been very supportive, and they’ve made it very easy for us,” she said.
Thompson said that depending on what day you come to the bakeshop “there may be something different than the day before.”
“We’re pretty much known for our cinnamon rolls and our sticky buns. They’re huge,” she said. “They are the size of your fist pretty much. It’s brioche bread so it’s not very sweet. It’s the topping that’s the sweet part so it kind of balances out, and it’s just delicious.”
Thompson said that she wants Sweet Dough to be a place of innovation and a one-stop-shop when it comes to picking up baked goods. She’s hoping to add a plant-based baker and breads to the menu in the future.
“I want to have a bunch of different items. I want to be innovative and have seasonal things,” she emphasized. “You don’t have to go to one place for cupcakes and then go home and bake a pie or go to the store to pick up a pie from somewhere else.”
One thing she can guarantee customers is that she’s brought her travels back to the area but added her own twist.
“Some of my recipes come from my mom, and some come from things we liked when we lived in New York or Seattle. We had our favorites when we lived in those places, and so I brought some of those recipes back and put a southern twist on them,” a technique she perfected while living out of town to remind her home.
She also incorporates the recipes of her staff.
“They’ve brought recipes, and what they’ve brought to the table has sold really well. So they’ve put their spin on the menu, as well,” Thompson said. “They are like my family, and I want them to have a part in this, as well.”
Thompson said while opening during a pandemic isn’t ideal, this was the right time for her, and it is still exciting. She says that while she hopes there is not another shutdown, she feels everyone is ready to get back out into the world.
“There is always that fear but you can’t really live in that fear. You’ve got to go for it. If it works that’s awesome and if it doesn’t that’s a lesson learned,” she said.
When it comes to operating her bakeshop, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s hard work, but it doesn’t feel like work at all. It’s fun. I’ve been so blessed with the employees that I’ve gotten. Every single one of them is so good and so responsible. It’s fun.”
Sweet Dough, located at 2758 NC-68 North in High Point, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday - Saturday, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit sweetdoughbakeshop.com.
