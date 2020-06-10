Based on the perception that some of us will be going to the beach this summer, I am providing a list of recommended restaurants on the North Carolina coast. All were open when I checked over the weekend, although dine in or take out arrangements may change by the time you get there. Be sure to check in advance, and if reservations are available, by all means take advantage of the opportunity.
Space does not allow for much commentary, hence a list format. Suffice to say I recommend all these places based on personal experience. Most were featured in my cookbook/travel guide, Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast. (Send me a note at email address below if you would like an autographed copy. Free shipping.) I have updated the list based on openings and closings that took place since publication.
Seafoods play a prominent role in the menus, of course, but you will find opportunities for widely varied experiences and tastes. Several Italian, Mexican, or Latin themed places are listed. Get a feel for the place by checking the website.
Corolla: Metropolis (metropolisobx.com)
Duck: The Blue Point (thebluepoint.com), The Paper Canoe (papercanoeobx.com), Red Sky Café (Red Sky Café)
Kitty Hawk: Rundown Café (rundowncafe.com), Trio Restaurant and Market (obxtrio.com)
Kill Devil Hills: Bad Bean Baja Grill (badbeanobx.com), Chilli Peppers Coastal Grill (chilli-peppers.com), The Colington Café (colingtoncafe.com), JK’s (jksrestaurant.com), Mako’s (makosobx.com), Outer Banks Brewing Station (obbrewing.com)
Manteo: Lost Colony Café & Brewery (lostcolonybrewery.com), Ortega’z (ortegaz.com), Stripers Bar & Grille (stripersbarandgrille.com)
Nags Head: Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café (lonecedarcafe.com), Café Lachine (cafelachine.com), Mulligan’s Raw Bar & Grille (mulligansobx.com), Sugar Creek Seafood Restaurant (sugarcreekseafood.com)
Buxton: Café Pamlico at the Inn on Pamlico Sound (innonpamlicosound.com)
Ocracoke: Back Porch Restaurant (backporchocracoke.com), Dajio (dajiorestaurant.com)
New Bern: The Chelsea (thechelsea.com), Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant (persimmonsrestaurant.net)
Beaufort: Aqua (aquaexperience.com), Beaufort Grocery Company (beaufortgrocery.com), City Kitchen (facebook.com/citykitchenfoods ), Front Street Grill at Stillwater (frontstreetgrillatstillwater.com), Clawson’s (clawsonsrestaurant.com)
Morehead City: The Bistro Diners Club (bistrodinersclub.com), Circa 81 (circa-81.com), Full Circle (fullcirclecafe.biz), Ruddy Duck Tavern (ruddyducktavern.com)
Atlantic Beach: Amos Mosquito’s (amosmosquitos.com), Island Grille (islandgrillenc.com)
Emerald Isle: Caribsea (caribsearestaurant.com), Lazzara’s Pizza (lazzarapizza.com)
Swansboro: The Boro Café (borocafenc.com), Riverside (the-riverside-swansboro.com)
Wilmington: Cape Fear Seafood Company (capefearseafoodcompany.com), Caprice Bistro (capricebistro.com), Catch (catchwilmington.com), Jerry’s Food, Wine, and Spirits (jerrysfoodandwine.com), Kornerstone Bistro (kornerstonebistro.com), manna (mannaavenue.com), Port Land Grille (portlandgrille.com), Rx Restaurant & Bar (rxwilmington.com)
Southport: Joseph’s Italian Bistro (josephsitalianbistro.com), Mr. P’s Bistro (mrpsbistro.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.