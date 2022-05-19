Summer Solstice festival June 18, 2022
Join the 5,000 attendees who flock to the GSO Arboretum to enjoy a wondrous family-friendly festival. Prepare to be dazzled with eclectic world music, a riveting drum circle and a fire finale that will light up your life. For 17 years, the faeries have sprinkled magic on Lindley Park & Arboretum -bringing together people of all colors, ages and interests to celebrate the longest day of the year. Local entrepreneurs will set up shop to display their art, promote their businesses & educate the public at this earth centered, volunteer driven celebration.
The faeries are most grateful to the citizens of the Triad for their ongoing support of the most creative event in the land. Our focus is always to highlight local entrepreneurs and talent so that they may continue to prosper and revitalize our community. The Solstice Dream Team delivers a magical memory for thousands of children and adults who are delighted to engage in an inclusive experience. Wander through our Mid Summer Night’s dream, sipping libations and tasting the culinary gifts that await you. It is a festival of good will and creative genius. Be a part of the magic!
Volunteer here https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0a44a4a929abf94-greensboro1
www.greensborosummersolstice.com
Susan Sassmann- Head Faerie
