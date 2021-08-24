The Plaids to Perform Free Concert on August 29
Winston-Salem, NC (August 23, 2021) – The Summer Parks Concert Series will feature The Plaids on Sunday, August 29 at 5pm at Tanglewood Park. This high-energy group has developed a loyal following with a repertoire of hundreds of songs that cut across generational lines.
The concert is part of the sixth annual Summer Parks Concert Series presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. Gates open at 4pm and the concert will take place at 5pm. The concert and parking are free.
“With recent mask mandates being reinstated, we are fortunate to have outdoor venues in our County such as Tanglewood Park to gather together and enjoy live music,” said Chase Law, President and CEO of Arts Council. “When you attend events such as the Summer Parks Concert Series, you help local artists such as The Plaids thrive as an ensemble.
The featured Arts Partner for this event is Lam Museum of Anthropology. The museum is North Carolina’s only museum dedicated to the study of global cultures through their everyday objects, ceremonial artifacts, and visual arts.
The featured Community Partner for this event is The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem. Staff will be on site to accept non-perishable canned food items and monetary donations to further their mission locally. The mission of The Salvation Army is to “meet human need without discrimination, in Christ’s name."
Additional series partners include Publix Super Markets Charities, Best of Winston, WFDD, WSNC, WTOB, WXII and Yes! Weekly. Beverage sponsors include Foothills Brewing, Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery, and R.H. Barringer Distributing Co.
Tanglewood Park is located at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Picnicking is permitted and concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. No outside alcohol is permitted. Confirmed food trucks include Cousins Maine Lobster, Gunny Smitty’s, Wings-N-Fins, and Brash Brownies. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine will be available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council.
The Martha Bassett Show will take place on Sunday, September 12 at 5pm at Triad Park.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Its goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking.
