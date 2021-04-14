A community coordinated shindig with local DJs, mural artists, local vendors, SouthEnd Brewing Co beer garden, live t-shirt printing, free photo booth, and local vendor market.! Bringing brand awareness and support to NC Musicians, Artists, and Businesses.
All events will stay in accordance with guidelines of local, state, and federal for mandates concerning COVID-19.
Music: Black Haüs, Freddie Fred, Alvin Shavers, Sam Gittis, Christian Summers, GBP£, Chaos Control, Jonathan Vizcuña.
Art: NOS77, 1998Olson, Jag1, and JEWL | Sponsored by Jerry’s Art Supply and Wholesale
Vendors: Cut The Music Prints, Hippo Records, SYZYGY Stones and Resin, Rosebud Vintage, and C.A.R. Imperiar Designs Handmade Jewlery, Cookie’s Gourmet Cafe
Food Trucks: Urban Street Grill and Jamaica Coast Catering
Support: Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, Jerry’s Art Supply and Wholesale, Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc, Boxcar Bar + Arcade
Official Afterparty: Boxcar Bar + Arcade | 9PM - 2AM | 21+ | 120 W Lewis St, Greensboro, NC 27406
Southendbrewing
Hipporecords
Ctmpgso
Jerrysgreensboro
Boxcargso
Urbanstreetgrill
Jccfoodtruck
cookiesgourmetcafe
Rosebud.vintage
imperiarDesigns
SZYGYG_Stones
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.