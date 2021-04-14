B2L POSTER IG PORTRAIT FINAL FINAL.jpg

A community coordinated shindig with local DJs, mural artists, local vendors, SouthEnd Brewing Co beer garden, live t-shirt printing, free photo booth, and local vendor market.! Bringing brand awareness and support to NC Musicians, Artists, and Businesses.

All events will stay in accordance with guidelines of local, state, and federal for mandates concerning COVID-19. 

Music:  Black Haüs, Freddie Fred, Alvin Shavers, Sam Gittis, Christian Summers, GBP£, Chaos Control, Jonathan Vizcuña. 

Art: NOS77, 1998Olson, Jag1, and JEWL | Sponsored by Jerry’s Art Supply and Wholesale

Vendors: Cut The Music Prints, Hippo Records, SYZYGY Stones and Resin, Rosebud Vintage, and C.A.R. Imperiar Designs Handmade Jewlery, Cookie’s Gourmet Cafe

Food Trucks: Urban Street Grill and Jamaica Coast Catering

Support: Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, Jerry’s Art Supply and Wholesale, Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc, Boxcar Bar + Arcade 

Official Afterparty: Boxcar Bar + Arcade | 9PM - 2AM | 21+ | 120 W Lewis St, Greensboro, NC 27406

back 2 life - After Portrait.jpg

 

Southendbrewing

Hipporecords

Ctmpgso

Jerrysgreensboro

Boxcargso

Urbanstreetgrill

Jccfoodtruck

cookiesgourmetcafe

Rosebud.vintage

imperiarDesigns

SZYGYG_Stones

