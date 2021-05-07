Save the Date! Saturday, May 22nd, 8:00 am - 11:00 am
Greensboro, NC – The Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc will hold its annual Strawberry Pancake and Celebration Day on Saturday, May 22, beginning at 8:00 am at the Market. Pre-order purchases are available in advance at the Market info hub or via the nonprofit's website. Patrons may follow this link to pre-order tickets.
Guest chefs Alex and Tim Amoroso of Cheesecakes by Alex will prepare their famous, light, and fluffy pancakes and top them with locally sourced strawberries. Weather permitting, patrons can enjoy distanced picnic seating on the lawn or take to enjoy “to go” at home.
Two generous pancakes topped with strawberries will be served per plate (a minimum donation of $10 per plate). Patrons can add a Neese’s sausage patty for an additional $2. All Market fundraising events are first-come, first-served, and while supplies last. Event proceeds provide vital funds for market hunger relief programs, operations and contribute to subsidizing vendor table fees.
North Carolina is the fourth-largest producer of strawberries in the nation with over 2000 acres of berries which generate over $20 million in sales annually. Visitors can shop for local strawberries, strawberry ice cream, jams and jellies, and baked goods featuring strawberries to celebrate this favorite springtime fruit.
Location and Hours of Operation
The fundraiser will be held from 8 am to 11 am outside the Market adjacent to the Lindsay lawn. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is located at 501 Yanceyville Street – at the corner of Lindsay and Yanceyville across from the War Memorial Stadium. The Market operates year-round on Saturdays from 8 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday from 8 am – 11 am (May 19 – October 13). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM.
About the Market
Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) manages the Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods, farm goods, and artisan businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.