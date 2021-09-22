GUM, Church World Service Team Up to Fight Hunger Here and Abroad
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Walkers, runners and volunteers will be teaming up on Sunday, Oct. 3rd, to fight hunger locally and globally in the Greater Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Since 1981, Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) and Church World Service (CWS) have partnered with the community to present the Greensboro CROP Walk. The event has raised more than $6 million to fight hunger, and is the fifth-largest walk in the United States.
While last year we held a virtual event, this year we will return to walking together while keeping a safe social distance. Activities and the walk will begin and end at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, with the walk route traveling through the local neighborhood.
The Greater Greensboro CROP Walk is a 5K (3.1 mile) community event that raises funds that are shared by GUM and CWS. Twenty-five percent of walk proceeds stay in Greensboro and support Potter’s House Community Kitchen. Potter’s House serves more than 400 men, women and families with children each day, no questions asked, no identification required.
Church World Service support goes to fund nutrition, education, and agriculture programs around the world. These projects meet human needs and foster self-reliance in countries worldwide.
For more information on registering for the CROP Walk, please visit www.GreaterGreensboroCROPWalk.org.
About Greensboro Urban Ministry:
Founded in 1967 and incorporated in 1970, Greensboro Urban Ministry meets men, women, and families at their point of crisis and helps get them back on their feet by providing food, shelter, emergency assistance, and case management. Greensboro Urban Ministry is a place where ending homelessness begins and is a proud member of Partners Ending Homelessness. Visit our website at greensborourbanministry.org
