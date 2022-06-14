Steel Hands Brewing is excited to host a pre-concert live music party at its new taproom and brewery in Greensboro, North Carolina. The party will feature live music for fans to enjoy before the Hank Williams Jr. concert on Friday, June 24th, 2022 across the street from the Greensboro Coliseum.
The pre-concert event will feature a talented Singer/Songwriter and his band based in Nashville, Tennessee for a special live music performance. John Wesley Satterfield and his full band will kick off at 5:30 pm outdoors on stage and play until 8:30 pm. This is a free show, open to the public, family friendly and dog-friendly in our outdoor beer garden areas.
Steel Hands Brewing hosts free live music every Thursday through Sunday including Nashville Nights, which kicked off June 4th 2022. Nashville Nights is hosted by Michael Haney, a Nashville Singer/Songwriter and originally from South Carolina. Inspired to give back, Haney teamed up with Steel Hands Brewing to create a one-of-a-kind listening experience for fans to not only enjoy the sounds of songwriting and the stories that inspired the lyrics, but to honor and preserve the songwriting legacy so the next generation can experience the artistry. Nashville Nights is hosted every Saturday evening through August 13th, 2022.
For more information on Steel Hands Brewing pre-concert party, Nashville Nights or a full line up of upcoming live music shows, please visit https://steelhandsbrewing.com/events/
****
Steel Hands Brewing - Greensboro is new production brewery that celebrated its Grand Opening May 21st, 2022. The nearly $4M+ dollar investment, located adjacent to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, features a 20-barrel brewhouse with a 12,000-barrel/year capacity, custom-designed taproom, retail area, stage for live music, event space and outdoor gathering space for the community to enjoy. The brewery is producing quality craft beers that will be kegged and canned for North Carolina distribution and sales in the taproom.
Steel Hands Brewing is headquartered in Cayce, South Carolina and opened its taproom doors December 1, 2018. The 15,000 square foot facility offers a 30-barrel production brewhouse, custom designed taproom, full restaurant on-site, outdoor gathering space, and live entertainment stage. Our story is inspired by the surrounding hard-working industries that have shaped the founding principles of commitment to quality products, and we are dedicated to serving the highest quality beer with exceptional consistency. We are an advocate to the locate movement and we aspire to support the community and its organizations. For more information, visit our website at www.steelhandsbrewing.com. For Media Requests, please contact Ashley Lambert at ashley@steelhandsbrewing.com.
