A New Year calls for new beer! Steel Hands Brewing is excited to host a New Year’s Brewmaster Brunch pairing event at their taproom and brewery in Greensboro, North Carolina. The ticketed event offers the exclusive opportunity to dine with the Steel Hands Brewing Brewmaster Sun., Jan. 8, 2023 from 11am until 2pm.
The Brunch will feature four courses specially prepared, and each course paired with Steel Hands craft beer, curated by the Brewmaster and the Head Chef. The menu will include the new Tank Series release: Lemon and Blueberry Sour and in-depth knowledge from the Brewmaster regarding each pairing. The event will include a private dining experience in the brewhouse and Tour of the brewhouse along with the Brunch. Guests will be able to take home signature glassware including the Coffee Lager glass mug and 64 oz glass growler.
This is a limited seating event, and tickets must be purchased prior. Tickets are available now and can be purchased in person at the Taproom located at 1918 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407 or by calling the Taproom during open hours at (336) 907.8294. Tickets are $48.00 (plus tax) per person and are limited.
“We’ve been craving the opportunity to host these experiences to go behind the scenes and raise a glass with our fans. We’re excited to share this new experience in the new year”, said Ashley Lambert, Steel Hands Brewing, Marketing Director.
For more information on Steel Hands Brewing New Year’s Brewmaster Brunch, the Brunch Menu, or a full line up of upcoming events please visit https://steelhandsbrewing.com/greensboro-events/
Steel Hands Brewing - Greensboro is new production brewery that celebrated its Grand Opening May 21st, 2022. The nearly $4M+ dollar investment, located adjacent to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, features a 20-barrel brewhouse with a 12,000-barrel/year capacity, custom-designed taproom, retail area, stage for live music, event space and outdoor gathering space for the community to enjoy. The brewery is producing quality craft beers that will be kegged and canned for North Carolina distribution and sales in the taproom.
Steel Hands Brewing is headquartered in Cayce, South Carolina and opened its taproom doors December 1, 2018. The 15,000 square foot facility offers a 30-barrel production brewhouse, custom designed taproom, full restaurant on-site, outdoor gathering space, and live entertainment stage. Our story is inspired by the surrounding hard-working industries that have shaped the founding principles of commitment to quality products, and we are dedicated to serving the highest quality beer with exceptional consistency. We are an advocate to the locate movement and we aspire to support the community and its organizations. For more information, visit our website at www.steelhandsbrewing.com.
