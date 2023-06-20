Steel Hands Brewing Summer Ambassador Search & Nashville Nights Take Flight
Steel Hands Brewing has teamed up with Silver Airways and Piedmont Triad International Airport to partner on the launch of Steel Hands’ Summer Ambassador Program and Nashville Nights events. Silver Airways along with PTI will offer the winner of the Summer Ambassador search a set of roundtrip flights aboard their new nonstop service from PTI to Nashville, Tennessee! In addition, one lucky person will win a set of roundtrip flights to Nashville at “Flight Nights” courtesy of Silver Airways and PTI during Steel Hands’ Nashville Nights concert series in Greensboro, North Carolina every Thursday this summer through Aug. 10, 2023. Terms and conditions apply.
Nashville Nights features talented Singer/Songwriters traveling from Nashville, Tennessee for special live music performances on stage, and who are writing and touring with some of the biggest names in music. Nashville Nights, free to the public, takes stage at 6pm every Thursday through August 10th at Steel Hands Brewing.
Steel Hands Brewing’s Summer Ambassador search is officially open! Steel Hands Brewing is on the hunt for a creative brand Ambassador to spend three months creating compelling content and adventurous experiences for a nonstop Steel Hands summer! The program celebrates flagship brands and brings Steel Hands Brewing’s taproom experience outdoors where product is enjoyed throughout the Carolinas.
“We are excited to bring our safe, reliable, and customer-friendly service to Greensboro," said Paulo Mesnik, VP Commercial of Silver Airways. "By connecting Greensboro to Orlando and Nashville, we aim to facilitate seamless travel experiences, whether it be for business or leisure. We look forward to serving the vibrant community of Greensboro and showcasing the Silver Airways experience."
“We are pleased to welcome Silver as a new airline at PTI and to have direct service to Nashville and Orlando, which are both very important markets for us,” said Kevin Baker.
Chairman of the Airport Authority, Paul Mengert, expressed his excitement with the announcement of Silver to Orlando and Nashville from PTI. “We encourage the community to take advantage of this new service and visit these destinations.”
Ready to pack your bags? Interested adventure seekers and creative content makers, visit the Steel Hands Brewing website for how to apply and more information on the Steel Hands Brewing Summer Ambassador program: https://steelhandsbrewing.com/ambassador/ .
More information on Steel Hands Brewing Nashville Nights and a full line up of upcoming Singer/Songwriters in Greensboro, NC, visit: https://steelhandsbrewing.com/nashville-nights-greensboro/ .
About Steel Hands Brewing:
Steel Hands Brewing, Greensboro, North Carolina – Voted the NC Brewers Guild’s 2022 NC Brewers Cup “New Brewery of the Year”! The destination brewery, a second taproom and brewery location for Steel Hands Brewing, is located adjacent to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, features a 20-barrel brewhouse with a 12,000-barrel/year capacity, custom-designed taproom, retail area, stage for live music, event space and outdoor gathering space for the community to enjoy. The brewery produces quality craft beers that are kegged and canned for North Carolina distribution and sales in the taproom.
Steel Hands Brewing is headquartered in Cayce, South Carolina and opened its taproom doors on December 1, 2018. The 15,000 square foot facility offers a 30-barrel production brewhouse, custom designed taproom, full restaurant on-site, outdoor gathering space, and live entertainment stage. Our story is inspired by the surrounding hard-working industries that have shaped the founding principles of commitment to quality products, and we are dedicated to serving the highest quality beer with exceptional consistency. We are an advocate to the locate movement and we aspire to support the community and its organizations. For more information, visit our website at www.steelhandsbrewing.com. For Media Requests, please contact Ashley Lambert at ashley@steelhandsbrewing.com.
About Silver Airways: Silver Airways is a leading regional U.S. airline operating flights between gateways in Florida, the Southeast and The Bahamas. Silver Airways, affiliates of Versa Capital, is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Silver Airways fleet is comprised of modern, state of the art aircraft with reliable, fuel-efficient turbo-prop engines. In the summer of 2018, Silver completed the acquisition of Seaborne Airlines, a San Juan, Puerto Rico-based air carrier serving destinations throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other countries in the Caribbean. Seaborne provides connections throughout the Caribbean via the carrier’s hub in San Juan, while also serving as the most critical link between St. Croix and St. Thomas with the carrier’s seaplane operation.
About PTI:
Piedmont Triad Airport Authority operates, owns, and manages Piedmont Triad International Airport. A board of directors represents three cities (Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem) and two counties (Forsyth and Guilford). The airport serves the 12-county Piedmont Triad region and the surrounding areas. Our goal at Piedmont Triad International Airport is to provide excellent service to our passengers and cargo customers and to maintain a strong connection to the region.
