STEEL HANDS BREWING NASHVILLE NIGHTS TO HOST CHRIS GELBUDA
Steel Hands Brewing is hosting acclaimed Singer/Songwriter Chris Gelbuda this Saturday, June 25th at Nashville Nights in Greensboro, North Carolina. Chris Gelbuda is a multi-platinum genre-spanning singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. Chicago born and Nashville based, Chris is a versatile creator, enjoying success across various genres with cuts on Meghan Trainor, Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch, Larry Fleet, Lady A, Neal Francis, Adam Doleac, Tenille Townes, The Revivalists, Billy Currington, a #1 platinum single with Alle Farben (as the featured artist) and more. As a producer, he worked on Meghan Trainor’s 4x platinum hit “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”. Chris has also landed syncs featured on NASHVILLE and Pretty Little Liars.
Nashville Nights features talented Singer/Songwriters from Nashville, Tennessee and local Singer/Songwriters for special live music performances on stage, a concert series which begin in the Summer of 2021 at Steel Hands Brewing’s first Taproom and Production Brewery location in Cayce, South Carolina. Nashville Nights will continue every Saturday through August 13th with shows kicking off at 6pm and free to the public.
Nashville Nights is hosted by Michael Haney, a Nashville Singer/Songwriter and originally from South Carolina. Inspired to give back, Haney teamed up with Steel Hands Brewing to create a one-of-a-kind listening experience for fans to not only enjoy the sounds of songwriting and the stories that inspired the lyrics, but to honor and preserve the songwriting legacy so the next generation can be inspired.
For more information on Steel Hands Brewing Nashville Nights and a full line up of upcoming Singer/Songwriters, please visit: https://steelhandsbrewing.com/nashville-nights-greensboro/
Steel Hands Brewing - Greensboro is new production brewery that celebrated its Grand Opening May 21st, 2022. The nearly $4M+ dollar investment, located adjacent to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, features a 20-barrel brewhouse with a 12,000-barrel/year capacity, custom-designed taproom, retail area, stage for live music, event space and outdoor gathering space for the community to enjoy. The brewery is producing quality craft beers that will be kegged and canned for North Carolina distribution and sales in the taproom.
Steel Hands Brewing is headquartered in Cayce, South Carolina and opened its taproom doors December 1, 2018. The 15,000 square foot facility offers a 30-barrel production brewhouse, custom designed taproom, full restaurant on-site, outdoor gathering space, and live entertainment stage. Our story is inspired by the surrounding hard-working industries that have shaped the founding principles of commitment to quality products, and we are dedicated to serving the highest quality beer with exceptional consistency. We are an advocate to the locate movement and we aspire to support the community and its organizations.
