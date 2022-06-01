STEEL HANDS BREWING LAUNCHES NASHVILLE NIGHTS IN GREENSBORO
Steel Hands Brewing is excited to launch Nashville Nights at its new taproom and brewery in Greensboro, North Carolina. Nashville Nights features talented Singer/Songwriters from Nashville, Tennessee for special live music performances on stage, a concert series which begin in the Summer of 2021 at their Cayce, South Carolina location. Nashville Nights kicks off this Saturday, June 4th at Steel Hands Brewing in Greensboro and will continue every Saturday, June 4th through August 13th with shows kicking off at 6pm.
Nashville Nights is hosted by Michael Haney, a Nashville Singer/Songwriter and originally from South Carolina. Inspired to give back, Haney teamed up with Steel Hands Brewing to create a one-of-a-kind listening experience for fans to not only enjoy the sounds of songwriting and the stories that inspired the lyrics, but to honor and preserve the songwriting legacy so the next generation can experience the artistry.
“It's an honor to partner with Steel Hands Brewing on Nashville Nights. Living in Columbia, South Carolina for many years, I held a strong desire to see a stronger music scene in the city. Now, living in Nashville, I have the privilege of calling many talented writers and artists my friends. Being able to call on those friends to share their talent back in my hometown and in the Carolinas is an honor. It couldn’t be done without a willing and supportive venue such as Steel Hands Brewing. It’s wonderful to see them be so encouraging of the local music scene and willing to step out to do something unique within the market. I hope this weekly event will cultivate and inspire those that love music in the Carolinas.” said Michael Haney, Host of Nashville Nights and Nashville Singer/Songwriter.
Singer/Songwriters to perform at Nashville Nights include Chris Canterbury, Sadie Campbell, Erin Enderlin, Chris Gelbuda, Nate Fredrick, LadyCouch, Lone Hollow, Adam Chaffins and Brit Taylor, Paul McDonald, Johnny and Heidi Bulford, Gabe Lee and Michael Haney.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to share this live music experience in Greensboro this year. The Singer/Songwriters are amazing artists having written songs for some of the biggest names in the business. These artists aren’t just singing typical honky tonk songs, they’re sharing original songs from all kinds of genres. They do it because they love it, not for the fame or recognition. Songwriting is the kind of magic that makes you feel something – it’s a true experience when these artists perform and it’s an honor to host them.” said Ashley Lambert, Steel Hands Brewing, Marketing Director.
For more information on Steel Hands Brewing Nashville Nights and a full line up of upcoming Singer/Songwriters, please visit https://steelhandsbrewing.com/nashville-nights-greensboro/
Steel Hands Brewing - Greensboro is new production brewery that celebrated its Grand Opening May 21st, 2022. The nearly $4M+ dollar investment, located adjacent to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, features a 20-barrel brewhouse with a 12,000-barrel/year capacity, custom-designed taproom, retail area, stage for live music, event space and outdoor gathering space for the community to enjoy. The brewery is producing quality craft beers that will be kegged and canned for North Carolina distribution and sales in the taproom.
Steel Hands Brewing is headquartered in Cayce, South Carolina and opened its taproom doors December 1, 2018. The 15,000 square foot facility offers a 30-barrel production brewhouse, custom designed taproom, full restaurant on-site, outdoor gathering space, and live entertainment stage. Our story is inspired by the surrounding hard-working industries that have shaped the founding principles of commitment to quality products, and we are dedicated to serving the highest quality beer with exceptional consistency. We are an advocate to the locate movement and we aspire to support the community and its organizations. For more information, visit our website at www.steelhandsbrewing.com. For Media Requests, please contact Ashley Lambert at ashley@steelhandsbrewing.com.
