It’s the April “All Things Spring” DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop and you’re invited!
The Hop will feature an all new “Bird Show” entitled “Tweet” by artist Holli Conger in the DADA Member’s Gallery at North Trade Street Arts, 604-A N. Trade.
Stop by and say hello to the artists of the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District and be “Where Art Lives!”
Come Celebrate with us!
The April Hop will be dedicated to the memory of two our own: James A. Johnson and Mike Coe. Flowers will be placed at Gifted Galleries, 619 N Trade Street and Liberty Arts Coffee House, 526 N. Liberty Street.
IF street blocked the area includes: 500 and 600 blocks of Trade and Sixth Street from Cherry to Liberty.
Included in the unblocked areas of the Hop are DADA Member locations on Liberty Street, Seventh Street, the 700 block of Trade and more.
Guests to the hop are asked to continue wearing masks until the requirement is lifted.
Dadagalleryhop.com
Dadawsnc@gmail.com
For more information
“Borrowing Bower” - Found Object/Mixed Media Collage by Holli Conger
Mike Coe (on bike) James A. Johnson photos
