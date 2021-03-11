HOPE of Winston-Salem is thrilled to be working with longtime HOPERS Dale Cole & the Virtual Village to bring the unifying energy of music, and help drive nutrition to children.
The ‘Songs of HOPE’ is a double album of 37 original songs from local artists with a passion for singing, songwriting, and helping their community. Donating their talent, time, and production, they have created a cool collaboration of songs that will resonate with all listeners.
Dale Cole, a musician in several bands including Gypsy Soul, spearheaded the project, “I had the idea for this in the back of my mind since late Fall. With the Virtual Village on a hiatus due to the weather, I came up with The Inclusion Project. This is the musical arm of the VV. My idea was for artists to get together with others that they usually do not interact with musically. Knowing from volunteering at HOPE, there is an extreme need in the community to help with food insecurity, so I put out a call for submissions. And Songs Of HOPE was born with an overwhelming response of 37 songs!”
Brooks Jones, Songwriter and Musician, “I'm proud and honored to be included alongside many of the best musicians in Forsyth County on this HOPE fundraiser. Writing songs with my husband Steve and having a place where we can share them with the world has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging year. I'd like to think the songs on this compilation represent the best of us as a musical community, coming together for a good cause."
HOW TO HELP: Album is AVAILABLE FOR SALE at
Songs Of HOPE Compilation Link
where proceeds will help drive more healthy food options and produce to children in food insecure neighborhoods.
HOPE of WS procures, preps, and delivers over 1,200+ nutritious meals to children and 1,500 lbs. of produce to parents each weekend- the equivalent of $20=20 meals. The funds stay local as the need is local. All sales proceeds will help HOPE provide more healthy meals and lots of locally sourced produce into neighborhoods, where healthy food sources are not available, affordable with limited transportation resources. Kids will be able to start the learning week with a sharp mind, full belly and better health and wellness.
H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem was founded in 2014 with the goal to use community-wide volunteer support to prepare and bring nutritious weekend meals to the thousands of children in Forsyth.1 of every 4 children in North Carolina has insufficient food to meet nutritional needs. With the support of donors, volunteers, and community leaders, so far HOPE has served over 350,000 meals and over 596,000 lbs. of produce. HOPE is looking to make more healthy meals and produce accessible to food deserts in the community for better healthy and wellness as there is an increase in need. Every child should have access to healthy meals/produce no matter what zip code. See www.hopews.org, FB= @Hopeofwinstonsalem Instagram= @hope_ws #hopeofwinstonsalem
The Virtual Village is a collaborative of creative minds in Winston Salem. We are here to raise joy in addition to money to help our community. The Inclusion Project is a part of VV for musicians and songwriters. With the wealth of talent in our area, the concept is to find friends and musicians that you do not normally work with. Write a song or songs and collaborate with these folks. Record your songs also with people you normally do not perform with. Let the creative energy take you where it will.
