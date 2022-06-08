Smokey Bones Serves Up New Summertime Favorites
‘Masters of Meat’ heat up the season with great tastes
Plantation, Fla. (June 7, 2022) – With the unofficial start of summer – Memorial Day Weekend – behind us, Smokey Bones, as the ‘Masters of Meat’ have launched a new menu to savor the summertime grilling season. The Summertime Favorites lineup features Hornitos Black Barrel Glazed Pork Tenderloin, their Bucket of Bones with chicken drumsticks and fries, BBQ Rib Tips, Chargrilled Street Corn, Banana Pudding, the Bone Fire Grill, All-American Summer Sippers, and more. Just like the summer, these tasty eats and drinks will only be around for a limited time, so be sure to enjoy them before they’re gone. Available at all participating restaurants.
“Summer is synonymous with great food and great memories with friends and family, and at Smokey Bones, our teams deliver on both,” said Cole Robillard, CMO for Smokey Bones. “Our Summertime Favorites capture the essence of the season and offer our guests an assortment of flavorful dishes and drinks - appetizers, entrées, sides, desserts, and three new signature cocktails - that are great for enjoying alone but also make the perfect shareable experience.”
The Summertime Favorites are headlined by main dishes that include the Hornitos Glazed Pork Tenderloin that is butterflied and topped with fire-roasted pineapple salsa and Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila Glaze, plus a choice of two sides for $19.99. Want to get your hands on something delicious? Try the Bucket of Bones featuring four 7-ounce smoked chicken drumsticks that are tossed in a sweet glaze and served with a double portion of fries for $14.99. If you want to share the good times, then the Bone Fire Grill is a meat lover’s dream come true with baby back ribs, sirloin, smoked wings, smoked sausage, chicken breast, potatoes, grilled peppers and onions, and the housemade Bone Fire Grill sauce. All this goodness is served on the Smokey Bones signature Bone Fire Grill. It’s like your own BBQ party that is good for two guests for $39.99, three guests for $49.99, or four and more guests for $59.99.
To help kick your taste buds into summer mode, Smokey Bones is serving up as starters their BBQ Rib Tips, spare ribs that are smoked low and slow and tossed in their house BBQ sauce, and Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage Corn Dogs that are served with a sweet and tangy mustard BBQ sauce. The BBQ Rib Tips may be enjoyed for $11.99 and the Corn Dogs are $9.99.
A Summertime Favorite side that can complement any meal is the Chargrilled Street Corn. This is Smokey Bones’ take on a Mexican favorite that features corn with peppers, onions, cilantro, aged cheese, spices and a hint of lime. The street corn is available as a premium side for $3.99 or a shareable dish for $6.99.
Add a sweet touch to your dining experience with the Banana Pudding. Smokey Bones took this southern classic and put their own spin on it with housemade vanilla pudding, roasted bananas and cookie wafers, and topped off this decadent dessert with whipped cream and more cookies. You can indulge in the Banana Pudding for $8.99.
Smokey Bones can also help you cool off from the heat with their All-American Summer Sippers. Their bar team crafted these limited-time libations that include the Honey, Don’t
Tea-se Me, a pitcher of Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea mixed with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Whiskey; the Rocket Bomb, a refreshingly nostalgic and patriotic cocktail that features layers of Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, DeKuyper Blue Curaçao, Minute Maid Lemonade, Grenadine, and Club Soda; and the Watermelon Wind-Up, which just screams summer with Three Olives Vodka, Monin Watermelon, DeKuyper Triple Sec, and a boost of Red Bull Red Edition Watermelon. The Summer Sippers are $9.
All of the Summertime Favorites are available for dine-in and via online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants.
For more information, visit www.SmokeyBones.com.
About Smokey Bones
The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, and good times in 62 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night, and has a full-bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery, and offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.
Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com. Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!
