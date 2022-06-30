The Shalom Project invites the community to celebrate National Ice Cream Day by joining them July 17 at Industry Hill from 3-6pm for The Big Chill 2022. Annually The Shalom Project hosts The Big Chill which is their annual fundraiser that takes the form of a community wide ice cream party.
The event takes place in the Winston-Salem Junction, Wiseman Brewing, and in the parking lots in between. And includes several tried and true components:
Ice cream - Organizations from around Winston-Salem make ice cream and hand out samples. Then we have a peoples choice award contest for who has the best ice cream. Also we're featuring ice cream floats at Wiseman (beer or Cheerwine based)
Live music - The music line up includes two lively bands, both of which are known to bring an exciting show. Los Acoustic Guys have a vibrant sound that blends elements of Latin pop, modern rock, and other central American influences. The band often mixes acoustic and electronic instruments which helps them create a versatility in their style; at times their sound can be sweet and intimate but just as often it can be lively and danceable. Los Acoustic Guys have packed venues at shows and festivals throughout the region. DaShawn Hickman and Sacred Steel is a returning favorite. DaShawn has a powerful and soulful sound that offers a new take to the pedal steel tradition. Since their performance last year, DaShawn and Wendy Hickman have made numerous live appearances, and appeared on several recording projects. Earlier this year Dashawn released his debut album "Drums, Roots & Steel"
Kids fun area - There will be a dedicated kids area that has crafts and other fun activities for kids.
Cold Calling fundraisers sitting on ice! - Every year The Big Chill features fundraisers, who are affectionately referred to as "cold callers"—This name was dubbed because during the event these fundraisers sit on ice and call and call upon their friends to make donations.
Entrance is free and donations are welcome to support the programs of The Shalom Project.
The Shalom Project hosts programs that serve and support those in our community who have been systematically disenfranchised and oppressed. Current programs include a medical clinic, food pantry, clothing closet and diaper bank–all offered to the community free of charge. Additional programs include Flourish, a program that helps female heads of household transition out of poverty, and PCCI, a community development effort to improve the residential and commercial environment along Peters Creek Parkway.
Visit https://theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill for all the details and related links or call the office directly - our event staff would be happy to chat!
Thank you for your interest in this community event. Any questions can be answered with a call or email to address or phone number above.
