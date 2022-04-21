Serving Greensboro Together is a Greensboro tradition. This year marks the 30th Anniversary of Greensboro Urban Ministry’s (GUM) annual dining fundraiser event for their Potters House Community Kitchen.
NC ranks 10th in hunger in the nation. We are only four months into the new year, and the hunger rate jumped from 17% to over 40%. The GREENSBORO COMMUNITY CAN HELP support our neighbors experiencing hunger and food insecurity by saving the date of May 3rd and plan to participate in this year’s SERVING GREENSBORO TOGETHER event. Dine-in or take out at one of the 85+ restaurants that are participating this year. Those who would like to support this event can identify restaurants by reviewing the list of choices on GUM’s website or Facebook page or look for the Serving Greensboro Together signs displayed at these locations.
Over 85 local restaurants have pledged their support to Serving Greensboro Together this year! Many of these local establishments have supported this annual event for over a decade. Community members can pick from a wide variety of food types, and if they cannot purchase a meal, they can visit one of the bakeries or juice shops! Each restaurant will donate a portion of their sales to fund meals for the hungry, provided daily by GUM’s Potter’s House Community Kitchen.
Visit https://www.greensborourbanministry.org/serving-greensboro-together to see the list of participating restaurants which will continue to update as restaurants join the event, and follow GUM’s Facebook page for updates concerning the event at https://www.facebook.com/GreensboroUrbanMinistry.
Dine In. Take Out. Help Locally.
