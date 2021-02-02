Love Assortment and Valentine’s Day-Inspired Duck Donuts Decorating Kits Available at all Shops
MECHANICSBURG, PA (Feb. 2, 2021) – Duck Donuts with three Triad locations, is giving guests a dozen ducklicious reasons to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with Warm, Delicious and Made-to-Order® donuts.
Available through Feb. 14, all donut shops are offering the Love Assortment, featuring mouthwatering donut combinations such as strawberry icing, OREO® cookie pieces and buttercream frosting, and vanilla icing with love-inspired sprinkles and a sweet candied rose for that extra special touch.
Perfect for little sweethearts or a stay-at-home date night, all Duck Donuts shops offer a Love Assortment Decorating Kit. Available to order with four donuts (family) or eight (flock), the do-it-yourself decorating kit comes with bare donuts, two icings and a minimum of 4 toppings, including the seasonal buttercream frosting. Fun never tasted so good!
For those who plan ahead or are in a hurry on Valentine’s Day, guests can pre-order the Love Assortment online or through the Duck Donuts Rewards app for convenient in-store or in some locations, curbside pickup or delivery. Duck Donuts Rewards members will also earn two-times the reward points with the purchase of the Love Assortment.
Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and now offers online ordering in many locations.
To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit a Triad Duck Donuts at:
Locations include:
* GREENSBORO - 409 Pisgah Church Rd., Greensboro, NC 27455
* WINSTON-SALEM - 3481 Burke Mill Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27103
* HIGH POINT - 2766 NC-68, #101, High Point, NC 27265
ABOUT DUCK DONUTS
Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”
By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that Founder Russ DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 98 U.S. and one international open franchise locations and more than 145 additional contracts in 27 states and 4 countries.
