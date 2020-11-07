WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., – The SECU Family House in Winston-Salem serves as a home away from home for patients and caregivers who travel to the area for care and treatment from local medical providers and is looking for meal donation volunteers. As a result of continuing to follow recommendations regarding social and physical distancing, the SECU Family House is still closed to in-person volunteer groups who prepare and serve meals at the facility. Because of this, the house is looking to generous members of the local community to help feed those staying at the house, particularly during the upcoming months around the holidays.
“As the pandemic continues to impact the lives of everyone, we are taking all necessary precautions to stay open for our families while keeping everyone safe,” said Kathy Carr, Executive Director of the SECU Family House. “We have truly missed having volunteers in the house, but as usual the generosity of those around us in feeding our families has been so wonderful. We will follow the smartest practices to ensure the safest environment possible for as long as we need to. The needs of our house don’t take a break for holidays, and we are grateful to those who make sure that meals keep coming through our doors!”
One option for providing a meal is to coordinate a meal directly with a local restaurant. A second option is to prepare it at home and drop it off. Information regarding signing up for individuals or groups providing a meal for the house can be found by visiting familyhousews.org/serve-a-meal/ and clicking on the Meal Sign Up Calendar link.
Contributing to the house’s meal donation fund is another way to keep those meals possible. Donations can be made online by visiting familyhousews.org/donate-a-meal/.
“As always, we are so grateful to our incredible community for the way that they love on our house and our families,” said Carr. “Keeping everyone here well fed eases all that they are facing and we cannot thank everyone enough.”
For more information about coordinating a meal donation for SECU Family House, please contact Emily Kaartunen at emily.kaartunen@familyhousews.org or 336-793-2822.
About the SECU Family House: The SECU Family House is specially designed to provide affordable, comfortable lodging and support services for families and patients who are in Winston-Salem for medical treatment. The Family House serves patients and caregiver receiving treatment from institutions including Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, and Trellis Supportive Care and relies on the generous support of the community to operate. A full fact sheet is available.
