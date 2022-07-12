SECOND HARVEST JOINS FEEDING AMERICA’S “ELEVATING VOICES TO END HUNGER TOGETHER” INITIATIVE
The Piedmont Triad Will Be Part of Multi-Channel Effort Aimed at Gathering Insights from People Facing Hunger to Inform White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health
Winston-Salem. N.C. (July 11, 2022) — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC announced today its plans to join Feeding America’s initiative, Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together, an effort to collect input from people facing food insecurity. Through Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together, the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks with the goal of co-creating solutions to be shared with the White House, which has set a goal to end hunger by 2030.
“As the nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America provides billions of meals to tens of millions of people each year,” said Vince Hall, chief government relations officer at Feeding America. “The network, of which Second Harvest is a part, covers every county, borough and parish. Elevating Voices aims to amplify the power and voices of neighbors in need across the country. Feeding America believes that communities understand the solutions to their problems better than anyone, and we want to help surface those solutions to inform policies and programs to end hunger.”
Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together will connect directly with individuals and families with living or lived experience of food insecurity through listening sessions, questionnaires, and text message conversations. That data and insights will be published in a report later this summer by Feeding America. At the local level, Second Harvest is engaging the communities it serves via listening sessions and online questionnaires.
Persons with who have are currently experiencing food insecurity are invited to participate in the online questionnaires as follows:
Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together Questionnaire - English:
bit.ly/3yWXcv8
Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together Questionnaire - Spanish:
bit.ly/3cbju3G
Earlier in May, the White House announced that it will host a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health this September aimed at ending hunger, reducing diet-related disease, and increasing physical activity. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC shares Feeding America’s intent to focus Elevating Voices to End Hunger Together using the guiding principles that put the people facing hunger at the center, with solutions grounded in preserving their dignity and agency.
The first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, and Health held more than 50 years ago in 1969, was a pivotal event that influenced the country’s food policy agenda for the next 50 years. The conference helped elevate hunger as a national priority and sparked major improvements and expansion to the federal nutrition programs.
“The time is now to implement bold, innovative, and multi-sector solutions to end hunger and food insecurity and all perspectives need to be included,” said Jan Jones, Director of Public Policy for Second Harvest Food Bank.
The deadline for impacted community members to complete a questionnaire is July 29, 2022.
About Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, we believe that everyone deserves to eat and that all communities can food secure and healthy. We address both the immediate food assistance needs of families as well as the causes of poverty and food insecurity. We are the primary source for food for a network of more than 515 local food assistance programs (pantries, community kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors) serving communities throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina Counties. We operate Providence Culinary Training and related social enterprises, including Providence Catering. Every day, we strive to address the critical connections between hunger and health, with a focus on alleviating childhood hunger, providing impactful nutrition education, advocating for policies that strengthen families, and collaborating with others to build locally relevant solutions to hunger and poverty. We are a proud member of Feeding the Carolinas and of Feeding America. Learn more about our work and get involved at SecondHarvestNWNC.org.
