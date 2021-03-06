HIGH POINT, N.C. Mar. 5, 2021 —Earlier this week, The Rotary Club of High Point presented a check, in the amount of $10,424, to Lisa Hawley, owner of Southern Roots Restaurant and founder of Feeding Lisa’s Kids. The grassroots movement, led by Ms. Hawley, feeds between 180-190 families with school-aged children each month. Families receives $100 worth of groceries, totaling $18,000 for the non-profit organization. One hundred percent of money donated to them goes directly towards the purchase of food.
The Rotary Club of High Point will continue to support Feeding Lisa’s Kids through volunteer services and delivering food to the families each month. “We are in some challenging times right now and families are hurting,” says Rotary Club of High Point president, Don Shaw. “But we are so fortunate to have forward thinking, selfless leaders in our community like Lisa, who recognize the challenges and strategize ways to help those in need. While the funds will only go so far, our volunteering will continue.”
About High Point Rotary Club:
The High Point Rotary Club provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Rotary Motto is Service Above Self. For additional information about the High Point Rotary Club visit www.highpointrotary.org.
