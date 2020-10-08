HIGH POINT, N.C. Oct. 7, 2020 —The Rotary Club of High Point will be selling BBQ Sandwiches during the upcoming Fall Market, October 16-20, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A tent will be situated outside First Baptist Church, located at 405 N. Main Street in High Point for those who would like to stop by and purchase a sandwich with slaw for $5.00. Bottled tea will also be available for $2.00.
The Club has hosted an annual BBQ Fundraiser in the past but due to COVID-19 has been unable to do any fundraising events in the community.
“Everyone is having to rethink how they can safely host events or fundraisers during this time,” says Don Shaw, president of the Rotary Club of High Point. “The Market Authority has worked tirelessly creating a safe environment for their exhibitors, attendees and our community. This market, there will be no food options within the showrooms. The Market Authority will be promoting restaurants in the area that are Count on Me NC Certified, a statewide health and safety initiative, as well as invite food trucks to be strategically placed within the downtown Market District. Our goal is to provide another lunch option for market attendees while raising money to put back into this community.”
To order, call Carroll Brown at 336-689-0056 or email adpcorp@triad.rr.com. Delivery service is available with orders of 20 or more to designated locations, including Showplace, IHFC and Markor. Contact Carroll Brown for questions or additional information.
# # #
About Rotary Club of High Point:
The Rotary Club of High Point provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Rotary Motto is Service Above Self. For additional information about the High Point Rotary Club visit www.highpointrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.