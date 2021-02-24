February 27, 2021- 7:00 pm – HOPE of Winston-Salem is excited tobe part of RJR A Cappella Jam Feb. 27, a Virtual Experience for viewers to enjoy an evening of talented A Cappella Aficionados. Each year RJRAC supports nonprofit efforts in the community. This year they will be helping HOPE drive nutritious, filling, healthy meals weekly to children and produce to parents in food deserts (right here in W-S). Last year, RJR raised over $7,000 for Kaleideum, a local learning and science center. Although this Saturday 2/27 will be a virtual event, we look forward to people tuning in from home and those with kiddos, watching HS schoolers singing their hearts out to help feed children.
HOPE of WS procures, preps, and delivers over 1,200+ nutritious meals to children and 1,500 lbs. of produce to parents each weekend- the equivalent of $10=10 meals. The funds stay local as the need is local. All donations will help HOPE provide more healthy meals and lots of locally sourced produce into neighborhoods, where healthy food sources are not available, affordable with limited transportation resources. Kids will be able to start the learning week with a sharp mind, full belly and better health and wellness.
Information for the Feb. 27 7:00 pm Virtual RJR A Cappella Jam here:
· The Virtual A Cappella Jam is free. Here is the Program
· To donate for HOPE of WS ($10= 10 nutritious meals):
o Suggested Donations (Starting at $10 per ticket)
§ If not a student, please put your own name and phone number in Student name/ID Spaces
The RJR A Cappella groups performing include: Fellas; Syncopate; X; Trebellious; Treble Attraction; Winpipes; Golden Girls; Maroon 13. Also if you go to Sutton Cares- Vote for RJR A Cappella, you will be helping fund the Jam (and helping RJR A Cappella donate more to HOPE of WS)!
H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem was founded in 2014 with the goal to use community-wide volunteer support to prepare and bring nutritious weekend meals to the thousands of children in Forsyth.1 of every 4 children in North Carolina has insufficient food to meet nutritional needs. With the support of donors, volunteers, and community leaders, so far HOPE has served over 350,000 meals and over 596,000 lbs. of produce. HOPE is looking to make more healthy meals and produce accessible to food deserts in the community for better healthy and wellness as there is an increase in need. Every child should have access to healthy meals/produce no matter what zip code. See www.hopews.org, FB= @Hopeofwinstonsalem Instagram= @hope_ws #hopeofwinstonsalem
