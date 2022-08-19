Reynolda Announces Fall Season of Programming for Museum, Gardens and Village
More than 70 events will occur between September and December
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (August 18, 2022)— Reynolda has unveiled its fall program schedule, and the calendar is full of compelling, captivating and exciting events for all at the Museum, Gardens and Village. Anchoring the calendar is the Museum’s latest exhibition, Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism, which is on display through December 31. Highlighting the nostalgia associated with America’s post-war boom, Reynolda has assembled 41 works of art, 28 of which are from private collectors in the Winston-Salem area, that reflect the glittering cityscapes, shiny storefront windows and sleek automobiles that are indicative of the period and the photorealism style.
For those interested in learning more about photorealism and its inspiring artists, Reynolda is hosting “Precision and Soul: A Conversation about Photorealism” with Valerie Hillings, director of the North Carolina Museum of Art. The event will be held on September 27 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. On November 3, from 12–1 p.m., Reynolda’s curator Allison Slaby will share her perspectives on Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism, providing deeper insight into the exhibition’s formation and the groundbreaking artists who pioneered the movement.
“This fall’s schedule includes events for every age and interest,” Betsy Main Babcock Deputy Director Phil Archer said. “There are hands-on workshops for budding young painters and butterfly-loving gardeners, tours and lectures to reward curious minds, and performances to elevate the spirit.”
Outside of the museum, Reynolda’s grounds and gardens will beckon visitors to engage with their natural surroundings. With guest speakers, hands-on workshops, plant sales and more, the gardens staff will guide guests through a slate of events, from novice to green thumb.
“I am thrilled that our Tuesday Gardening Series will continue to be offered both in the Reynolda Gardens Education Wing and virtually,” said Gardens Director Jon Roethling. “This allows us to continue expanding the reach of our affordable, accessible programming for those who aren’t able to join in-person.”
A myriad of programs and engagement opportunities await guests. The full calendar is available online at reynolda.org/calendar, and highlights include:
- Reynolda On the House: Reynolda House Museum of American Art opens its doors free to the public to enjoy the exhibitions and grounds “on us.” Reynolda On the House takes place three times this fall: August 25 from 3–7 p.m., October 15 from 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. and November 15 from 3–7 p.m.
- Cinema Under the Stars: The popular free outdoor film screening series returns with “Crooklyn” on August 19, “The Apartment” on September 2 and “La La Land” on September 16. This year, attendees will enjoy the added benefit of free admission to view Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism ahead of each film.
- Tuesday Gardening Series: Held at 12:30 p.m. on most Tuesdays, the Tuesday Gardening Series provides expert advice on topics ranging from creating natural dyes, jump starting next year’s growing season with indoor seed starting stations and the influence herbs have on regional and cultural cuisines, among others.
- Fall Plant Sale: Autumn is the time for planting and Reynolda’s fall plant sale on September 24 is a perfect opportunity to purchase a great selection of native plants. Friends of Reynolda Gardens receive early access to reserve plants beginning on September 13.
- Village Farm Tours: Explore Reynolda Village on a walking tour to learn how Katharine Reynolds envisioned the original model farm with a look back at the agricultural history of the built environment.
- Reynolda Book Club: Dive into “The Personal Librarian,” a novel by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, based on the true story of Belle de costa Greene, librarian to famed Gilded Age titan, J.P. Morgan. “The Personal Librarian” is Forsyth County Public Library’s 2022 community read.
- Family First Workshops and Family Programming: Explore a host of events and activities geared toward children and their caregivers. For more information visit reynolda.org/youth-family-events.
For detailed information about upcoming events—including dates, times, registration requirements and associated fees—and to learn more about what else Reynolda has planned, please visit reynolda.org/calendar.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
