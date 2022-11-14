GREENSBORO, N.C. — This year, the 7th annual Santa & S’mores event at Summerfield Farms is presented by Sasser Restoration, a leading national disaster solutions company in the U.S. The event will take place at Summerfield Farms in Summerfield from Dec. 1-12.
At the Santa & S’more event, attendees will be whisked away into a winter wonderland with a special visit from Santa, s’mores kits for the entire family, a miniature farm animal meet & greet, an Anna & Elsa meet & greet, a special Sasser Saves Christmas interactive experience and a professional photographer to capture every magical moment. Hot cocoa and other treats will be available on-site for purchase. Local food trucks will also be at the event each night. Summerfield Farms is also hosting a Toys for Tots toy drive at the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the event to donate.
This year, the Santa & S’mores event at Summerfield Farms will feature its first Sensory Friendly night on December 12th. On this night, there will be a dedicated quiet space along with several sensory-friendly activities in dedicated booths across the venue. The Channing’s Joy Foundation will also be in attendance to promote the inclusion and acceptance of people with autism and special needs.
“The Summerfield Farms team does an incredible job of making this a special event for everyone who attends, and we are excited to partner with them to make this year’s event the best one yet,” Houston Summers, partner at Sasser Restoration said. “In our line of work, we see that emergencies can happen anywhere, any time, and it’s crucially important to react quickly and get control of the situation. This holiday season, if you encounter a fire, large water loss or other emergency disaster scenario, you can call our team and Sasser will be there to save Christmas.”
To purchase a family ticket for the Santa & S’mores event at Summerfield Farms, you can visit summerfieldfarms.com/events/ and select a date of your choosing.
Sasser Restoration was established in 2009 and has been committed to providing responsiveness, service and quality at the highest level ever since. With headquarters in North Carolina, Texas and California, Sasser Restoration specializes in water and storm mitigation, fire and smoke mitigation, bio-hazard and trauma clean-up services, and mold mitigation and clean-up services across the United States.
