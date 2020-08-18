Following SWIPEBY’s mission to democratize the off-premise take-out market with cheaper and better technology, they have decided to participate in democratizing start-up investing, raising $150k+ within the first few days from hundreds.
Winston Salem, August. 18, 2020 — SWIPEBY, a SaaS+ platform turning restaurants into a virtual drive-thru with curbside pickup, has launched a crowdinvesting campaign with Republic. The startup has raised over $150,000 from hundreds of investors in less than 6 days, has been “trending” on Republic within their first days, showing momentum and high demand for the opportunity. The round will be open until November 1st.
SWIPEBY’s high-tech platform for curbside pickup and off-premise operations was built through thoughtful collaboration with merchants, staff, and their customers. The Republic’s platform allows SWIPEBY to stay true to its mission and invite these valued users, partners, and the general public to invest in their company.
SWIPEBY grew 1,380% from Q1 to Q2 2020 and has partnered with merchants in over 25 States, saving them thousands of dollars in fees and commissions.
The campaign will help fund marketing, national expansion, and improvements to the app. Investors receive perks such as SWIPEBY in-app credits, SWIPEBY merchandise, and a personal webinar from Turner. Investment amounts start at as little as $100.
Republic operates a family of businesses, including an investment platform that provides retail investors around the world with compliant access to curated startups and blockchain projects. Founded in 2016, Republic operates under U.S. equity crowdfunding regulations and is under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. For additional information, please visit www.republic.co,
More information about SWIPEBY and how to invest is available at https://republic.co/swipeby.
ABOUT SWIPEBYSWIPEBY is a SaaS+ platform that turns merchants into virtual drive-thrus. Our goal is to make off-premise accessible and fun by offering a high tech solution for curbside pickup at the lowest possible price. Great for on-the-go customers with time constraints; parents with young kids in the car; disabled or limited-mobility customers; or those who require social distancing. For more information, visit www.swipe.by or email hello@swipe.by
