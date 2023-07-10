Reconsidered Goods is proud to bring Repair Cafe North Carolina to Greensboro
Greensboro, N.C., July 7, 2023 – Reconsidered Goods (RG), the Triad’s only nonprofit creative reuse center, is proud to host Repair Cafe NC for a free repair workshop on Sunday, August 27th from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at their Spring Garden Street location. Repair Cafe NC is the leading producer of community repair workshops in the Southeast.
Repair Cafe is a free repair workshop where residents bring common household items and receive repair assistance from volunteer coaches. Items commonly brought for repair include lamps, tabletop appliances, furniture, toys, and jewelry. A wide variety of tools and talented repair coaches are on-hand to demonstrate repair techniques in collaboration with item owners. With only basic repair parts and no assistance from manufacturers, Repair Cafes typically see 65% of items go home fully repaired.
Reconsidered Good's mission of environmental sustainability embraces the global repair movement and the Repair Cafe concept. Community members help their neighbors learn to repair and maintain common household items to extend their useful life and reduce the burden of unnecessary consumption and waste. Recent appearances on NBC’s Today (April), NPR’s Weekend Edition (March, May), and the New York Times’Wirecutter (April) are raising awareness of the work being done in communities large and small across the US and around the world.
“We are so excited to welcome Repair Cafe NC to Greensboro for the first time. I hope to make this partnership an annual event,” remarks Reconsidered Goods Executive Director Catena Bergevin.
The event will be held inside Reconsidered Goods creative reuse resale store at 4118 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro. The event is free to the public, but registration is encouraged. Interested participants can register on the Repair Cafe website. Registrants will receive a 10% discount on any Reconsidered Goods store purchases that day.
”As we emerge from the challenges of the pandemic, people are recognizing that basic repair skills are essential to building resilience, saving money, and conserving natural resources,” says Don Fick, Organizer of Repair Café NC.
Will Gallagher is a Repair Cafe volunteer living in Greensboro, “To me, the goal of Repair Cafe is to help shift the perspective on what is considered trash and empower people with the knowledge to fix their own belongings.”
The event is part of a weekend celebration at Reconsidered Goods with a special “soon-to-be-announced" sale event on Saturday, August 26, featuring Fresh AF Food Truck, Boomerang Mobile Bookshop, and live music, and the Repair Café clinic on Sun., Aug. 27.
More information about Reconsidered Goods retail store and education programs can be found at www.reconsideredgoods.org. Information about Repair Café NC can be found at www.repaircafenc.org
######
Reconsidered Goods imagines a world where nothing is used once nor thrown away but instead reused again and again.
The retail store is located at 4118 Spring Garden Street. Greensboro 27407. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @reconsideredgoods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.