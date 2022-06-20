Proehl’ s Golf Classic Returns to Help Kids
(Greensboro, NC) The Ricky Proehl Golf Classic date and dinner has been announced for Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24. Proceeds from both events will go to the P.O.W.E.R. of Play Foundation, which funds a number of local charities, as well as scholarships for Triad-area latch-key kids to participate in special after school programs. The Foundation was established by Super Bowl champion and Carolina Panthers star Ricky Proehl and his wife Kelly.
“The latest figures show that about 77% of children are latch-key kids, and without adult supervision and mentoring, our youth can easily drift into many kinds of trouble including drugs, gangs, and the authorities.That’s why it’s so important that kids participate in structured programs which include sports activities and learning about responsible behavior,” said Proehl. “These kinds of supervised after-school programs can cost families as much as $2,000, so it’s also important for us to offer full scholarships.”
The Blue Jeans and Bourbon dinner and silent auction from 6pm to 9pm, at Proehlific Park in Greensboro, with music by Bandemic . It’s a great opportunity to mingle, while helping to raise money for a worthy cause. That will be followed by the Ricky Proehl Golf Classic on Friday, June 24 at Grandover Resort. Tee off for the golf classic is 8:30 am.
If you are interested in attending the dinner or playing golf, please contact Natasha Hilburn at 336-665-5233. For more information, visit https://power-of-play-foundation.square.site/
