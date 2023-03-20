Plan an Easter to Remember With The Fresh Market!
Specialty food retailer is guests’ one-stop source for the holiday
GREENSBORO, NC – March 20, 2023 – The Fresh Market, Inc. is taking the guesswork out of Easter meal planning for its guests with several meal deals this spring! Not only are the following meals fresh and delicious, they’re also being offered at an incredible value for the fresh food retailer’s guests, allowing shoppers to save money and time so they can enjoy the holiday with family:
- Ham Meal (Serves 8-10): Ready to heat. $99.99 – Note that members of our Ultimate Loyalty Experience save $10 ($89.99 for members)! Includes:
- Spiral Sliced Bone-In Honey Ham (Avg. 9 lb)
- Fresh Cored Pineapple (16 oz)
- Green Bean Medley (2.5 lb)
- White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes (2.5 lb)
- Soft Golden Dinner Rolls (12 ct)
- Deluxe White Cake (7 in)
- The Fresh Market Reusable Thermal Tote
- Ham Meal for 4: Ready to heat. $59.99. Includes:
- Spiral Sliced Bone-In Honey Ham (Avg. 9 lb)
- Fresh Cored Pineapple (16 oz)
- Green Bean Medley (2.5 lb)
- White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes (2.5 lb)
- Soft Golden Dinner Rolls (12 ct)
- Deluxe White Cake (7 in)
- The Fresh Market Reusable Thermal Tote
- Lamb Meal for 2: Ready to cook. $49.99. Includes:
- Your Choice of French Cut Rack of Lamb (Avg 28 oz) or French Cut Seasoned Rack of Lamb (Avg 28 oz)
- Seasoned Asparagus (1 lb)
- Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes with Rosemary (1 lb)
- Gourmet Small Fruit Tart (2 ct)
- The Fresh Market Reusable Shopping Bag
- Prime Rib Meal for 2: Ready to heat. $49.99. Includes:
- Fully Cooked Prime Rib (1 lb)
- Green Bean Medley (1 lb)
- Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes with Rosemary (1 lb)
- The Fresh Market Rosemary Horseradish Aioli (4 oz)
- The Fresh Market Reusable Shopping Bag
- Brunch Meal for 4: Ready to heat. $25. Includes:
- Your choice of: Quiche Lorraine, Broccoli Cheddar Quiche, or Spinach Tomato Quiche
- Market Style Bacon (1 lb)
- Tropical Fruit (24 oz)
- Blueberry Muffins (4 ct)
- The Fresh Market Reusable Shopping Bag
Guests can order online until April 8 and in-store until April 6. Pick-up is in store April 6-9. For those that are looking for a la carte options, the specialty food retailer will also be offering main dishes, sides and delectable desserts, with dozens of ready-made options guests can easily pick up in store. The Ham Meal for 8-10 and the Brunch Meal will both be shoppable in store after online ordering has closed through April 9 for anyone that needs a last-minute meal solution!
In addition, The Fresh Market is offering a variety of Easter-themed chocolates, cookies, candy, flowers, and more to build the perfect Easter basket or display. For inspiration, guests can check out the March issue of The Fresh Market’s all-new, reimagined digital-only magazine. They are also invited to participate in a shoppable livestream on March 23 at 7 PM EST to watch Emmy Award winning Lifestyle Host and TV Personality Chef Anna Rossi prepare the Easter Lamb Meal for Two! In addition, Chef Anna will share great ideas for entertaining this Easter and spring holiday season.
About The Fresh Market, Inc.
Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
