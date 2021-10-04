PIRATES VOYAGE DINNER & SHOW IN THIRD SWASHBUCKLING SEASON IN PIGEON FORGE
Pigeon Forge, Tenn. – Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show is amazing families for the third swashbuckling season, where the adventure and fun of a daring and fearless crew of characters began February 12, in Pigeon Forge.
The uniquely-exciting adventure that is Pirates Voyage combines the thrill of sword fights, cannons and pirates scaling high above two full-sized pirate ships in a “fight” to win Davy Jones’ coveted sunken treasure.
Beautiful mermaids gracefully perform high above the water before diving and disappearing back into Buccaneer Bay, while a couple of castaways that include a “Salty” sea lion win a battle with Captain Blackbeard through clever antics and pirate wit. An adventurous crew of characters then combines heroics and high-flying fun that will have guests cheering and experiencing thrills around every corner in an epic battle for lost treasure on land, on deck, and in the water of the show’s 15-foot-deep indoor lagoon.
As visitors enter the hideaway lagoon for this swashbuckling spectacular, guests are served a fabulous four-course feast straight from Captain Blackbeard’s galley. The meal begins with Pirates’ very own voyager creamy vegetable soup and buccaneer bread. The feast fit for a pirate – or mermaid - continues with cracklin’ pan-fried chicken, swashbucklin’ sugar-cured ham, buttery corn on the cob, and an herb-basted potato. Walk the plank specialty dessert and unlimited Coca-Cola® products, tea or coffee complete the meal. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meals are available by request.
